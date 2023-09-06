Longview trustees unanimously adopted a lower property tax rate and a 2023-24 district budget during a special meeting Tuesday night.
The new district tax rate is 1.1422 per $100 valuation, an almost 14% reduction from the 2022-23 year's rate of 1.3276. It is fifth consecutive year that LISD has lowered the tax rate for property owners.
"The board maintained the same tax rate of $1.5130 from 2010 until 2019 — when the district reduced the rate to $1.4430 — and we've continued to reduce it each year since," Superintendent James Wilcox said. "This illustrates how Longview ISD has worked to offset the sharp increase in property tax valuations that are well beyond our control."
LISD tax rate through the years
|YEAR
|TAX RATE
|DECREASE
|2016
|1.513
|0
|2017
|1.513
|0
|2018
|1.513
|0
|2019
|1.443
|4.60%
|2020
|1.4394
|0.25%
|2021
|1.4147
|1.71%
|2022
|1.3276
|6.16%
|2023
|1.1422
|13.97%
While the district has reduced its tax rate for the last five years, the amount of property taxes collected may increase because of an increase values, which are determined by the county appraisal district.
Wayne Guidry, assistant superintendent of finance, said the district is projecting a balanced general operating budget of $101.59 million, a debt service of $33.48 million and a food service budget of $6.8 million. The total 2023-24 budget is $141.88 million.
"The budget includes salary increases for employees as well as retention bonuses for returning employees, and addresses rising inflation," he said.
ALSO APPROVED
ARMED SECURITY OFFICERS: Trustees unanimously approved a resolution declaring a good cause exception to the new House Bill 3 requirement that each campus have an armed security officer present during school hours.
Citing a shortage of qualified personnel, Craig Coleman, chief innovation officer, explained that Longview ISD is like many districts throughout the state that "lacks sufficient staff to guarantee an armed officer's presence on every campus daily."
"The board determined this shortage constitutes good cause for a House Bill 3 exception," he said. "The district will now develop an alternative security plan using available resources."
Coleman said the resolution specifically declares the district cannot meet the armed officer requirement due to a lack of qualified personnel, as confirmed by local law enforcement.
"State law requires the district outline an alternative security standard in response," he added.
NEW WATER FOUNTAINS: The board also unanimously approved the purchase of new water fountain systems valued at more than $50,000 to replace outdated or potentially unsafe fountains in multiple district schools.
"New systems will help ensure students and staff have access to clean, safe drinking water during the school day," Guidry said.
He added that the purchase is part of ongoing efforts to update aging infrastructure throughout the district.