EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been edited to clarify that much of the spending will come from grant funding.
Among items up for discussion Monday at the Longview ISD board meeting were purchases that could total up to $340,212, much of which will come from grant funds.
Each of the three proposals was approved unanimously, with board members in favor of:
DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION BUILDING UPGRADES
What: Technology upgrades to the boardroom and district conference rooms.
Why: Brian Pitts, Director of Technology, explained that technology in the boardroom and conference rooms at the district's administration building has seen various repairs since it was commissioned in 2000, "but much of the audio and video equipment is original to the construction of the building and is in need of a full overhaul."
Specifics: Pitts said upgrades will include ensuring interactive panels are in all conference rooms, updated projectors and screens, updated microphones and room audio "as well as permanently mounted video cameras for interactive meetings in the main boardroom."
Cost: Approximately $110,000, which "will be funded with general funds and grants funds as available," according to Wayne Guidry, Assistant Superintendent for Finance.
NED E. WILLIAMS UPGRADE
What: An update of the outdoor marquee sign at Ned E. Williams Elementary School.
Why: Scott Fisher, Director of Safety & Magnet Grants, said the district is looking to improve the current roadside sign "to be readable, larger and up-to-date."
Specifics: The current sign displays red lettering on a black background and is difficult to read. The full-color sign would be similar to the one at the ETMPA campus.
Cost: $130,212, all of which will come from grant funds, according to the district.
FOREST PARK MAGNET UPGRADE
What: A new gaming lab at Forest Park Magnet School.
Why: To expand the gaming design program already in place at Foster and Judson middle school campuses, according to Fisher.
Specifics: Fisher said the LISD Office of Innovation staff is requesting funds to purchase technology (computers and peripherals) and furnishings (tables and gaming chairs) for Forest Park.
Cost: Up to $100,000, which will be "sourced from the current Magnet Schools Assistance Program grant," according to the district.