Longview ISD students were honored at Monday night's school board meeting for their recent accomplishments.
Parents and students filled the board meeting room as the board of trustees and District Coordinator for UIL Academics Jeannine Brandon honored elementary and middle school UIL academic and STEAM fair winners.
Brandon honored the top 10 students who placed in the STEAM fair for both elementary and middle school campuses; elementary students UIL art and music advances; Number Sense team from Hudson PEP; Judson STEAM Academy's first place accomplishment at the UIL Act One Act Play; Foster Middle School’s Mathematics; Calculator and Number Sense team winning first place at the LISD UIL Academic meet and the Forest Park Magnet School dictionary team placing first.
Board OKs employee pay for city water outage closure
Also at the meeting, the board approved a staff pay plan to cover the April 6 and 7 emergency school closings in response to last week's city water outage.
"Obviously we understand the need to address pay for employees who miss work due to unexpected district-wide closures like this that involve extenuating circumstances well beyond their control," said James Hockenberry, assistant superintendent of district services.
Hockenberry mentioned how emergency closings affect the staff pay, which is not under the control of the employees, especially since most of them are asked to not attend work during those cases.
"While these kinds of crises are rare, the administration believes that continuing staff pay during times like these serves the public purposes of maintaining employee morale, reducing turnover, and ensuring continuity of district staffing when schools reopen.
New technology
Dr. Wayne Guidry, assistant superintendent of finance, also requested trustees' permission to spend up to $1 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to purchase desktop computers and Chromebooks for campus utilization.
The board members approved the use of the federal funds, which will assist students with updated operating systems, said Guidry.
"We have several computers that continue to use Windows 7, which is several generations old, no longer being supported by Microsoft," he said. "Whether we're updating software or hardware, we need to ensure that our students have access to the best possible equipment."
New buses
The board also approved the purchase of two special education buses at a combined cost of $233,658, and two travel buses totaling $258,760.
Guidry said Longview ISD currently needs to replace two special education buses for normal route operations, while the travel buses would be designated for extracurricular and UIL events "as student participation in these areas has increased."
"The designated travel fund balance will be used for these purchases," he said.