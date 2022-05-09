The Longview ISD Board of Trustees on Monday night unanimously approved salary increases for district teachers and staff.
The board also approved a signing bonus of $1,550 for returning employees on the teacher scale, which will be paid out in the September and December pay periods.
James Hockenberry, assistant superintendent of district services, made the recommendation to the board in the 2022-23 Employee Compensation Structure. It includes step increases for teachers, counselors, librarians, and nurses, with 3 percent from the midpoint raise for other staff.
According to Hockenberry, before the salary increase, LISD teachers were getting paid well compared to other districts, but this will help the district continue to stand out.
“(The pay scale was) already among the highest in our region, and this new compensation structure ensures that Longview ISD remains a 'destination district' for the best of the best in East Texas,” he said.
Other items in the agenda that were approved included:
- A grant application for the Federal Magnet Assistance Program (MSAP) in order to provide LISD students with the opportunity to learn in a desegregated environment.
- Using $100,000 of local and charter school grant funding for Montessori staff training that will cover the 2020-2021 school year.
- The purchase of two vehicles totaling $58,245 from Chevyland of Shreveport for the Career and Technical Education (CATE) program at Longview High School, which will replace two current vehicles.
For more information on Monday's board meeting, go to https://w3.lisd.org/district/news/board-approves-teacher-pay-raise-signing-bonus