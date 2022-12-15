Running for a good cause, students at Longview ISD’s Johnston McQueen Elementary School and local families participated in the inaugural Jingle Bell run Thursday to raise money for the campus shoe and clothes closet.

The event allowed students from all grade levels to participate throughout the day and consisted of a run/walk starting at the gym and going around the campus bus loop. Besides interacting in physical activities, students were able to enjoy games and music stations.

During the run, concessions and shirts were sold with all funds going toward the closet which has impacted many families on campus.

According to Christy Scott, principal at Johnston McQueen, the idea of the run was to give back to the community through physical education.

“This is the first time we are participating in the Jingle Bell Run. We have participated in this type of activity in other districts we've worked in and wanted to think of a great way to give back to our community and bring this idea to our campus,” she said. “When we had this idea, we knew we wanted a way to connect physical activity for a good cause. We are starting smaller this year with concession being our major source of fundraising, but we would love to grow and extend this Jingle Bell Run each year, creating an annual event for JMQ to give back to our community.”

Scott said the closet has helped at least 50 students or more with uniforms, shoes, socks and underwear. She also mentioned the closet has been extended to families, where all children are assisted even those who don’t attend JMQ, and has also helped other campuses.

When it comes down to keeping the closet stocked up, Scott mentioned it's a necessity for the campus.

“It is important for our campus because in order for students to really be successful in academics, they must have their immediate needs addressed. Not having clothes or even shoes is an immediate need that we can address, this limits the barrier that could exist. Also, we would love any monetary donations to this project, due to the current economy we are seeing a larger need daily…,” she said.

She said the campus hopes to expand the closet to a hub that will meet more immediate needs. The support of local businesses, staff, teachers and other students has also been an asset for the campus closet in raising items, according to Scott.