The Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved a number of items at their meeting on Monday night, including a resolution to expand its bus access, a resignation bonus plan and a new desegregation plan.
LISD expands bus access
In efforts to be more cautious and provide better safety measures for students, the Longview ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved a resolution that will allow some students to use the bus even if they live within a 2-mile radius of their school.
According to state guidelines, students are eligible to use the bus only if they live beyond a 2-mile radius of their school. However, the district wanted to grant an exception for students forced to cross dangerous roadways when walking to their campus.
Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said the approved resolution offer a safe alternative for students rather than crossing high-traffic roadways such as Loop 281 or Eastman Road.
"Obviously these restrictions were set with the perspective of students walking to campuses in residential enclaves away from main roads, but that's not always the case," Wilcox said.
Campuses included in the resolution are:
- Forest Park Middle School
- Foster Middle School
- Judson Middle School
- Bailey (formerly South Ward) Elementary
- Bramlette Elementary
- Everhart Elementary
- Johnston-McQueen Elementary
- Ware Elementary
- Williams Elementary
Longview High School, with its campus surrounded on three sides by major roadways (Loop 281, Hawkins Parkway, and Judson) and the main entrance on high-traffic Airline Road is also included in the resolution.
According to Dr. Wayne Guidry, LISD assistant superintendent of finance, the Education Code 42.155(d) allows the district to obtain supplemental state funding for transporting regularly, which allows ineligible students who live within 2 miles of their school be transported.
"The TEA handbook on School Transportation Allotments requires the board to adopt language providing the definition of hazardous traffic conditions applicable to the district and identifying the specific hazardous areas for which such funding is requested," Guidry said.
Families interested in having their students included can contact LISD Transportation at 903-381-2200.
New desegregation plan
Board members also approved a new voluntary desegregation plan for 2022, in accordance with requirements set by the U.S. Department of Education’s Magnet Schools Assistance Program.
After the lifting of a decades-long federal desegregation order in 2018, Longview ISD developed a plan to ensure equitable access to education opportunities. Under the federal desegregation order, the district was required to submit reports and documentation to the Justice Department, and any changes to school attendance zones or campuses required court approval.
Trustees voted to continue the initial voluntary desegregation plan in April 2021, with the goal of developing a new plan for the coming year.
This plan will allow the district to reduce and prevent the isolation of minority students through the establishment and continuation of existing magnet and public charter schools, said Dr. Craig Coleman, Longview ISD chief innovation officer.
According to state demographic data, Longview ISD is the most diverse district in the city, with 40 percent of student Hispanic, 35 percent Black, 19 percent White, and 2.1 percent being other races. According to the 2010 Census, the city of Longview is 56 percent White, 22 percent Black, 18 percent Hispanic, and 7.7 percent other races.
Dr. Coleman said that by bringing together students of different racial, socioeconomic, and family educational backgrounds — as well as making challenging, yet attractive curricular programming available to traditionally under-represented students — the district "seeks to prevent minority group isolation and any loss of the gains it achieved while under the desegregation order."
Early resignation bonus
During the meeting, the board also approved a one-time $2,500 early resignation bonus for full-time professional staff who qualify.
Part-time professional employees are eligible for a one-time bonus of $1,250.
To qualify for this incentive, retiring or resigning employees must provide notification in-person of their intent before 4 p.m. on April 8. The notification must be a dated and signed letter of retirement/resignation addressed to Wilcox.
The district said the incentive is available to professional staff currently under contract. "Professional staff" means employees currently on a Chapter 21 (or Non-Chapter 21) written employment contract.
The incentive is not available to professional staff members who have already retired/resigned, who retire/resign effective immediately, or who do not work until the last duty day of the 2021-22 school year.
Resignation incentive forms will not be received by email, U.S. Mail, or fax. Employees who make late submissions will not be eligible for the incentive.
For more information about this program, contact Shalona McCray, Longview ISD director of employee relations, via email or call (903)381-2262.
For more information, go to https://w3.lisd.org/news/article/03212022-board.html.