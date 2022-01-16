Longview ISD Foundation receives donation from local business

In December, local Longview car dealership Orr Pre-Owned gifted Longview ISD Foundation with a $2,500 check during its grand opening event.
The local business distributed donations of $2,500, $1,500 and $500 to local charities and nonprofits based on the most votes received from customers.
Through community help and support, Longview ISD Foundation received first place for the highest donation and will be investing the money back to LISD students.
“Any dollars that we get will go right back into the classrooms with the sole purpose of enhancing academic opportunities for every LISD student,” said Kay Ray, Director of Longview ISD Foundation.
Money invested in donations and fundraising activities go toward LISD classrooms and campuses through the three grant programs: Great Rewards for Great Ideas, Campus Incentive Grant and John W. Harrison Jr. Academic Field Trip Grant, said Ray.
Ray said the foundation is grateful for the donation and is thankful for local businesses who give out to others in the community.
“No business has to do these kinds of things but as a native of Longview, I think Longview is a very giving community, they are fond of their schools and support their schools,” she said. “We see this all the time of different businesses giving to nonprofits to help the community, if that helps pay it forward or give back mentality and I just think Longview has a lot of it.”
For community members wanting to contribute to the Longview ISD Foundation, donations are welcomed online at http://www.lisdfoundation.org.
Kay also mentioned that another sponsorship opportunity is set to start for the upcoming Lamplighter Banquet Awards in April, an event set to honor educators through the nominations of students.
Those interested in sponsoring the Lamplighter Banquet Awards and helping the LISD Foundation can go to, https://www.lisdfoundation.org/lamplighter_banquet.aspx.