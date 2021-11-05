Longview ISD launches bus tracking system for students

Longview ISD parents can now track when their children board and exit a school bus and receive notifications if there is a route problem or mechanical issue.
The Zonar MyView Ridership program officially launched on Oct. 27 after the board of trustees unanimously agreed to purchase the tracking system, Z-Pass, for $37,827 from Zonar Systems of Austin in July.
The system, which has been installed on all 60 LISD buses, allows parents to use an app to get real-time location updates as students arrive to and from school. All a parent needs to do is use the school access code of 75602 and their child's unique student ID to access the tracking details and enable notifications. The information is immediately and securely available to authorized parents on the MyView app, which can be downloaded in the Apple app store or Google Play, or via text message.
Each LISD has received a card to scan when they enter and exit the bus for tracking purposes. Replacement cards are available for $2 if a card is lost.
Longview ISD said the goal of the program is to provide parents with peace of mind when students are riding the school buses.
A total of 2,300 students use the LISD transportation system and the department hasn’t received any negative reactions since the tracking system launched, LISD said in a statement.
For a visual video of how the Zonar MyView tracking system works, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TR6iuI1i-4.