Among 1,662 entries this year, Pine Tree ISD and Longview ISD secured several state awards and recognitions as they competed with school districts across Texas during the 60th annual Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) conference at the end of February in Round Rock.
Work recognized during the TSPRA Star Awards included content produced during the 2020-21 school year, ranging in submissions such as newsletters, programs, posters, reports, writing, images, photography, graphics, videos, electronic presentations, campaigns, events and websites.
After content is sent, independent judges score entries on a set criteria and give districts Gold, Silver and Bronze stars based on eligibility. Competitions are divided into three groups, and range based on the size of the school district: 15,000 students or less, 15,000 to 40,000 students and 40,000 or more.
Longview ISD Community Relations was recognized with a total of 13 awards, which included eight Gold Star Awards, four Silver Star awards and one Bronze Award. The department also earned top honors in the Live Video Events, both in English and Spanish, Original Art, Photography, Published News, Video Promotion and several writing categories.
Mathew Prosser, director of communications at Longview ISD, and Kacy Swaim, community outreach coordinator at Longview ISD, said they are honored to receive the awards.
"For me, it's very personally rewarding. Public school communications puts you on the front lines for a lot of feedback, both negative and positive. It's nice to receive a pat on the back, especially from one's peers,” Prosser said.
Swaim said the work behind the scenes is not easy and reinforced how their work is all about the students.
“Longview ISD is always a forward-thinking district and it takes a lot of working parts to keep the lines of communication open for a district our size. When you have other districts coming to you asking how you operate things, it means we are doing something right,” Swaim said. “We do this job not to showcase the district, but to showcase the kids coming from all walks of life excelling in their learning journey. That makes us happy."
Longview ISD content that received awards:
Gold Star Awards:
- Draft Day LIVE-Video Live Event Non-Sports
- Pathway to Success for Video Promotional category
- We Must Change With The World for Published News or Feature category
- LOBO Live, weekly radio/webcast show and soccer broadcasts, for video production in a language other than English category
- Lobo Nation Athletic Graphic for Original Art category
- ‘Your Vote. Your Choice,’ for Original Art category
- Developing a Future for Writing category
- Showing Commitment for Writing category
Silver Star Awards:
- Longview High School Pop choir performance for Photo in Other Subjects category
- The Longview Voice for Printed Newsletter category
- Hudson PEP Operation STAAR for Photo in Academic/Classroom Subjects category
- ‘Welcome to STRONGview, Texas,’ for Published News or Feature category
Bronze Star Award:
- The Longview Voice for Digital Magazine category
Pine Tree ISD content that received awards:
Gold Star Awards:
- PTISD Backpack Program in Flyer category
- Stuff-a-Bus in Flyer category
- Special Education in Sports Photo category
- Building Givers and Dreamers in Video category
- We are Here! We Are Pine Tree! In Video category
Silver Star Awards:
- Best Preps Published in Print Advertisement category
- CTE Welding Academic/Classroom Subjects in Photo category
Bronze Star Award:
- Girls Track Meet in Sports Photo category