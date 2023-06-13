Longview ISD students will have more choice about what they wear to school in August.
The district has for years required standardized dress, with the various campuses each requiring set colors of polo shirts and pants, shorts, skirts, skorts and jumpers.
Foster Middle School, for instance, has required Polo-style shirts that were solid maroon, light blue, navy or white with navy or khaki Docker-style pants, shorts, skirts and jumpers. J.L. Everhart, one of the elementary schools, has required students to wear Polo-style shirts that are white, navy blue, baby blue or royal blue, hunter green, gold, red or maroon; and pants or capris that are navy or khaki and shorts, skirts, dresses and jumpers thta are navy, khaki or red/blue plaid.
On Monday, district trustees approved a new district-wide dress code without discussion.
Attendance at most LISD campuses was for years assigned by a students' address. In recent year, the district has allowed students to choose the campus they attend, regardless of their address.
"In an effort to bring our families a more consistent and straightforward approach to the LISD Standardized Dress Policy and recognize that most LISD campuses are by choice, not zip code, the clothing listed in the attachment is acceptable and will bring forth much-needed relief for parents/guardians without sacrificing the intent of a standardized dress code," information provided to trustees says. "Instead of different campuses requiring certain color polo shirts for students, beginning this August students may wear any solid color polo shirt, provided it is a solid color and does not have any patterns, writing, logos, or other brand insignia on the shirt."
Lobo "spirit" shirts and blue jeans will be allowed on days designated by the campuses.
Solid black or brown belts also are required.
Also on Monday, district trustees voted to hold an election in November to fill the vacant Place 5 seat on the board. Shandreka "Shan" Bauer had served in that position since 2016 but resigned because her family was moving.