Longview ISD’s Lobo Live Spanish radio show recently awarded scholarships to three Hispanic students.
The recipients of the $1,200 scholarships were Juan Chavez, Adriana Corona and Victor Aguilar who are all bilingual Class of 2022 graduates from Longview High School set to pursue a higher education.
The scholarships were made possible with the help of two local businesses Raising Canes #167 and Wellness Pointe.
Lobo Live host Francisco Rojas, who is also the spokesperson for Longview ISD, said this is the first time the radio show has given out scholarships, which is very exciting.
“As soon as we saw the opportunity to bring in supporters or sponsors for the radio show, we wanted to reinvest those funds into the classroom, impact and help Spanish-speaking students," Rojas said.
Rojas said those who were awarded the scholarships had to go through a certain process and a list of requirements. He said students needed to be seniors at Longview High School, be bilingual, and go through an application process that included an essay portion and an in-person Spanish interview.
During the selection process, Rojas said each student shared a unique story and the recipients shared a common accomplishment – first-generation college students.
“I got to know them, I got to know their story. They all shared with me that they were going to be the first ones in the family to go to college so this was a huge opportunity for all of them and they were very excited,” he said.
Another thing that stood out about the students were their backgrounds, such as coming from humble beginnings with hardworking parents.
Corona, who was a recipient and plans to attend LeTourneau University for a nursing career, mentioned how happy she was to receive the news about the scholarship.
“It was a great pleasure to receive it and an honor so that I can keep succeeding with my career and achieve my goals and make my parents proud,” she said.
Another student, Chavez, who plans to attend the University of Houston and pursue civil engineering, said the scholarship will help him with expenses.
“It’s amazing to receive this award and be able to help pay for my tuition and continue my education,” he said.
Both Chavez and Corona said they hope to inspire their younger siblings with pursuing a higher education, especially since they’ll be breaking the barriers as first-generation college students.
“It’s awesome to be first, so later on when I have my own family, I can give them advice and let them know that they can do it as well,” Corona said.
As the school year came to an end, Rojas hopes the Lobo Live scholarship can be an annual thing for LISD students and local businesses can continue making a difference.
“I hope we can renew our sponsorship if we can get more organizations to jump in, that way we can provide more scholarships to more bilingual students,” Rojas said.
Rojas thanked Raising Canes and Wellness Point for making this possible.
“These scholarships are fully credited to their support and the effort of the students, we just hope to get more scholarships to more Spanish-speaking students next year,” he added.
Local businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring with scholarships can email Rojas at frojas@lisd.org or call at (903)381-2220.