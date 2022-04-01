Aiming to fill approximately 50 positions, Longview ISD will host its annual ‘Career Fest’ job fair on Saturday, offering a variety of choices for educators who would like to join the LISD team.
Positions the district are seeking to fill include educators of all subjects such as English-Language Arts, Science, Spanish, Reading, Health Services and Mathematics, said Shalona McCray, LISD director of employee relations.
Those interested in positions who attend the job fair will receive a showcase of the LISD campuses by principals and supervisors who will highlight the schools and give insight of what’s being provided by the classrooms, said Fransisco Rojas, Longview ISD spokesperson.
The job fair is set for 9 a.m. to noon at the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy campus at 400 N. Eastman Rd., and will conduct on-spot interviews and require attendees to bring copies of a resume, transcripts, teaching certificates and three letters of recommendations.
Childcare will be available with the help of LISD Early Childhood staff.
In addition, the LISD Community Relations Department will also have a variety of family-friendly activities and attractions for potential applicants which will include food trucks, local vendors and more.
Rojas also mentioned that all new hires will be part of the district's draft day that will happen in May.
To view the full list of job postings, go to LISD.org/careers and contact LISD Human Resources at (903) 381-2200 for more information.