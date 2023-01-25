Longview ISD is set to hold a free six-week plumbing course for adults.
Registration for the classes is an in-person event 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Longview High School CATE building at 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway.
Classes will consist of a six-week beginner program and will be twice a week. Participants can choose from Class A, Monday and Wednesday, or Class B, Tuesday and Thursday. Both classes will be 5 to 7 p.m. those days at the Longview High School campus.
The course is being provided at no cost thanks to a grant from AAON Coil Products in Longview.
Harold Gober, plumbing instructor at Longview High School, is the class instructor and said participants will how to hook up a faucet and sink, learn about different tools and how to properly use them and more.
Gober said the main goal of the classes is to provide knowledge of general plumbing and get more people interested and involved in the industry. He also wants participants to get a basic knowledge of plumbing skills and learn how to maintain plumbing under control.
“You'll know what to do to secure the water, or to turn it off or if something happens in the middle of the night," he said. "You will be able to secure everything in such a way that you can wait until the morning and there won't be a major disaster."
For information, email Earlene Moon at emoon@lisd.org .