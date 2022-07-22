The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) has announced additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities. From the 1,200 students who were added to the list, three students are representing the East Texas area, which included Rachna R. Edalur from Longview ISD.
Along Edalur, other recipients representing East Texas are Annabelle L. Rice from Whitehouse High School and James M. Tollet from All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler.
Longview High School alumni Edaluer is the winner for the National Merit Texas A&M University scholarship and hopes to pursue a career in the medical field. She will attend Texas A&M this fall pursuing a major in Applied Mathematics and a minor in Biology.
She said being a scholarship recipient fills her with pride, especially bringing recognition to the Longview area.
"Representing the Longview area as a National Merit Scholar makes me proud to bring recognition to the community and school that has helped me grow academically and socially," she said. "It allows me to represent the amazing teachers and staff at Longview High School who have pushed me to reach my potential in the academic world. It really is just a reflection of the love and care my teachers have given me throughout my 12 years at LISD."
When receiving the news she was overjoyed to represent the East Texas community as one of its three winners. She also mentioned gratitude toward a few educators who helped her achieve the accomplishment.
"My IB coordinator and counselor, Mrs. Beverly Coker, and my IB Biology teacher, Amy Barrett, have been the two most influential people in helping me become a National Merit Scholar winner. Both of these individuals always pushed me to be the best scholar I could be and helped me battle the effects of senioritis," Edaluer said.
According to a press release by NMSC, the students who were recently announced joined more than 2,600 college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.
"Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution," said the statement.
College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
For 2022, there will be 155 colleges and universities who will be sponsoring over 3,800 Merit scholarships, NMSC stated. Colleges include 82 private and 73 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
This year's awards totaled to a worth of nearly $28 million with winners totaling up to more than 7,200 high school students.
For recipients to become a finalist of the scholarship, students had to go through different stages. During the semifinalist, students who were highest scoring program entrants in each state had to complete a detailed scholarship application that included a written essay, school involvement, academic record and a recommendation or endorsement by a high school official.
Semifinalists had to also take the SAT or ACT in order to demonstrate scores that confirmed their education performance. From the semifinalist group, 15,000 students received a finalist position but only half of the number were chosen to receive National Merit Scholarships.
NMSC is a nonprofit corporation that operates without government assistance and was founded in 1955 to conduct the National Scholarship Program. Over the last decades, approximately 368,000 students have won scholarships worth more than $1.3 billion.