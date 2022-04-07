Longview ISD Child Nutrition staff is “stepping up to the plate” to take extra precautions preparing food for students returning to campus on Friday after this week's city water main break.
Phyllis Dozier, director for Child Nutrition, said precautions will last as long as there is a water boil notice for Longview. The plan was implemented as soon as the notice went into effect.
“It is important that Child Nutrition takes all the necessary precautions for the safety of the students. We have amended the menus so there will be minimal dishwashing,” Dozier said.
As students return to campus on Friday, the district will prepare meals that don't require any use of water for preparation. In addition, the campuses will be boiling water needed to wash all items needed to serve the food, for cleaning and for handwashing, said Dozier.
Dozier also said the district is providing three bottles of water for each student and staff member at each campus. She said students will be provided with an 8-ounce water bottle at lunch for students who ask for it with their lunch.
The district has also provided a menu of the Friday lunch menu for campuses among the district.
Menu items for LISD students on Friday are listed below:
Breakfast for all campuses:
Cereal
Mini Waffles
Donuts
Fruit Cup (from TDA)
Juice
Milk
Lunch for East Texas Montessori Prep Academy:
Hot Dogs
Potato Smiles
Baked Beans
Fruit Cup (from Texas Department of Agriculture)
Milk
Lunch for elementary campuses:
Grilled Cheese
Chips
Carrots/Ranch
Fruit Cup (from TDA)
Milk
Lunch for middle and high school campuses:
Hamburger
Chips
Carrots/Ranch
Fruit Cup (from TDA)
Milk