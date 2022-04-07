Longview's school breakfast program helps students start day ready to learn
Buy Now

A school breakfast tray is served March 1, 2018 at Ned E. Williams Elementary School. (Les Hassell/News-Journal File Photo)

 LES HASSELL

Longview ISD Child Nutrition staff is “stepping up to the plate” to take extra precautions preparing food for students returning to campus on Friday after this week's city water main break

Phyllis Dozier, director for Child Nutrition, said precautions will last as long as there is a water boil notice for Longview. The plan was implemented as soon as the notice went into effect.

“It is important that Child Nutrition takes all the necessary precautions for the safety of the students. We have amended the menus so there will be minimal dishwashing,” Dozier said.

As students return to campus on Friday, the district will prepare meals that don't require any use of water for preparation. In addition, the campuses will be boiling water needed to wash all items needed to serve the food, for cleaning and for handwashing, said Dozier.

Dozier also said the district is providing three bottles of water for each student and staff member at each campus. She said students will be provided with an 8-ounce water bottle at lunch for students who ask for it with their lunch.

The district has also provided a menu of the Friday lunch menu for campuses among the district.

Menu items for LISD students on Friday are listed below:

Breakfast for all campuses:

Cereal

Mini Waffles

Donuts

Fruit Cup (from TDA)

Juice

Milk

Lunch for East Texas Montessori Prep Academy:

Hot Dogs

Potato Smiles

Baked Beans

Fruit Cup (from Texas Department of Agriculture)

Milk

Lunch for elementary campuses:

Grilled Cheese

Chips

Carrots/Ranch

Fruit Cup (from TDA)

Milk

Lunch for middle and high school campuses:

Hamburger

Chips

Carrots/Ranch

Fruit Cup (from TDA)

Milk

Recommended for You


In hopes to continue precautionary measures within the City of Longview, Longview ISD Child Nutrition staff will “step up to the plate” and take food precautions for the return of students on Friday.

Phyllis Dozier, Director for Child Nutrition, said precautions will last as long as there is a water boil notice for Longview and the plan was implemented as soon as the notice went into effect.

“It is important that child nutrition takes all the necessary precautions for the safety of the students. We have amended the menus so there will be minimal dish washing,” she said

With the return of students after the notice, all meals provided by the district will not require any use of water for preparation and the campuses will be boiling the water for the washing of all items needed to serve the food and hand washing, said Dozier.

Dozier also mentioned that the district is providing three bottles for each student and staff at each campus. She also mentioned that students will be provided with an 8oz water bottle at lunch for students that ask for it with their lunch.

The district has also provided a menu of the Friday lunch menu for campuses among the district.

Menu items for LISD students on Friday are listed below:

Breakfast for all campuses:

Cereal

Mini Waffles

Donuts

Fruit Cup (from TDA)

Juice

Milk

Lunch for East Texas Montessori Prep Academy:

Hot Dogs

Potato Smiles

Baked Beans

Fruit Cup (from TDA)

Milk

Lunch for elementary campuses:

Grilled Cheese

Chips

Carrots/Ranch

Fruit Cup (from TDA)

Milk

Lunch for middle and high school campuses:

Hamburger

Chips

Carrots/Ranch

Fruit Cup (from TDA)

Milk

Bilingual Multimedia Journalist

Education Reporter for Longview News-Journal and Tyler Morning Telegraph, covering a majority of school districts in East Texas. Houstonian reporting in East Texas since January 2021. Story idea? email me at aconejo@tylerpaper.com