In hopes to continue precautionary measures within the City of Longview, Longview ISD Child Nutrition staff will “step up to the plate” and take food precautions for the return of students on Friday.

Phyllis Dozier, Director for Child Nutrition, said precautions will last as long as there is a water boil notice for Longview and the plan was implemented as soon as the notice went into effect.

“It is important that child nutrition takes all the necessary precautions for the safety of the students. We have amended the menus so there will be minimal dish washing,” she said

With the return of students after the notice, all meals provided by the district will not require any use of water for preparation and the campuses will be boiling the water for the washing of all items needed to serve the food and hand washing, said Dozier.

Dozier also mentioned that the district is providing three bottles for each student and staff at each campus. She also mentioned that students will be provided with an 8oz water bottle at lunch for students that ask for it with their lunch.

The district has also provided a menu of the Friday lunch menu for campuses among the district.

Menu items for LISD students on Friday are listed below:

Breakfast for all campuses:

Cereal

Mini Waffles

Donuts

Fruit Cup (from TDA)

Juice

Milk

Lunch for East Texas Montessori Prep Academy:

Hot Dogs

Potato Smiles

Baked Beans

Fruit Cup (from TDA)

Milk

Lunch for elementary campuses:

Grilled Cheese

Chips

Carrots/Ranch

Fruit Cup (from TDA)

Milk

Lunch for middle and high school campuses:

Hamburger

Chips

Carrots/Ranch

Fruit Cup (from TDA)

Milk