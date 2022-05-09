Over the past two weeks, seven Longview ISD bands competed in the Region 21 University Interscholastic League (UIL) concert and sight-reading contest, and all bands received a first division rating for the concert contest.
Along with receiving the first division rating, six of the bands took home a UIL Sweepstakes award.
According to Rhonda Daniel, head band director at Longview High School, the criteria for the sweepstakes award, in the Longview High School category, required No. 1 division ratings in the marching band contest, concert contest, and the sight-reading contest.
Then the rest of the bands had to obtain a Division 1 rating for concert and sight reading, said Daniel.
Contest participants consisted of LISD bands from Foster Middle School, Forest Park Middle School, Judson Middle School, and Longview High School.
Daniel said she is overall proud of all the staff and students.
“I’m just really proud of all the students and staff from all of our campuses. We worked really hard to achieve these goals in the district and a lot of our philosophies as a staff. I believe that hard work from our students and staff is paying off and it’s been a joy to see the success of all of our programs,” she said.
Sophomore of Longview High School Lailah Johnson and senior Joel Rincon who are both varsity members of the high school band, mentioned how good it feels to receive the accomplishment after hours of dedication and practice.
“It feels amazing, we spent countless hours practicing on our own as well as in a band. It’s just an amazing feeling to get to experience getting that award,” said Rincon.
Other school districts who participated in the contest were Bullard, Cumberland Academy in Tyler, Chapel Hill, Tyler, Lindale, Troup, Whitehouse, Winona, Henderson, Jacksonville, Hallsville and Arp.
Middle School band results of local school districts can be found at:
https://www.uilregion21.org/uploads/cms/nav-85-626b371e445d3.pdf
For results of 5A and 6A High Schools go to,
https://www.uilregion21.org/uploads/cms/nav-85-626bc8cc785e3.pdf, 1A and 4A https://www.uilregion21.org/uploads/cms/nav-85-626b52e8bca91.pdf.