Through an ongoing partnership, Longview ISD Texas Council of International Studies Charter Schools have raised $10,000 to assist a Uganda campus with their need for solar panels.
Helping outside the East Texas area is nothing new to Longview ISD, as they have done two clean water projects and a community garden for Uganda, according to Trevor Bergman, CEO of We Help Two.
“We have been partnering with Longview ISD for about 10 years in all different kinds of projects. Two or three years ago, we started heavily investing in schools in Uganda at primary and secondary schools,” Bergman said.
With the 10,000 that was raised among six campuses, Bergman said the campus of Shamma High School that serves hundreds of students will progress in so many ways due to the solar panels.
“This past year, we’ve approached the schools for their greatest need on campus and they said solar panels,” he said. “I asked why and there were several reasons -- the first being that the power grid there is very expensive, so a massive part of their budget every month goes to paying for power and they were having to decide which classrooms would be getting power at which times during the day…”
Besides providing reliable power for classrooms, Bergman mentioned how the solar panels will help not only with education purposes but also safety concerns.
“There’s also a lot of boarding schools out there and they wouldn’t have electricity at night for them to do their homework or also the girls would be nervous to use the restroom at night because there was no power so, it was an education issue but also a safety issue so the TCIS schools of Longview ISD came together and said we want to help and support that,” he said.
He also said that with the panels, the campus will now be saving up money which can now be redirected in other ways to assist the campus.
“Talking to the administrators, they are telling us essentially that they could now redirect this large amount of money that they would usually use to pay for power to supporting teacher salaries and strengthening the curriculum with resources,” Bergman said.
According to Bergman, the solar panels will be implemented over the next month.
Linda Buie, Executive Director of Texas Council of International Studies Charter Schools, mentioned the excitement toward the involvement of TCIS schools coming together and supporting Uganda campuses.
“We met earlier in the year, and Hudson did the water well last year and we really connected with this community in Uganda. We wanted to continue helping and working with the students,” she said.
Buie mentioned that throughout the school year, the campuses conducted several ways to raise money.
“We started working at the beginning of the year. We sold socks which is the trademark of We Help Too. We sold socks all year, some schools had penny wars and they did all sorts of things to raise the money,” she said.
Through the continued partnership with We Help Two, Buie said internalism has been a big factor of the collaboration.
“Not only are we helping people in our area but we are helping people in Uganda. We’re building relations with these people and next year I’m going to talk to the principals about paying the tuition for the students to go to school for maybe 4 or 5. We’re hoping our students will be able to write letters and communicate with students and build those relations, it gives them a clear understanding of internationalism,” she said.
TCIS charter schools involved in the project include Hudson PEP Elementary, Bailey Elementary, Ned E. Williams Elementary School, Foster Middle School, Judson Middle School and Longview High School.
For those interested in finding out more about We Help Two, go to https://www.wehelptwo.com/about-us or search We Help Two on Facebook.