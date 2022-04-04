Longview ISD unites families, provides opportunities for soccer players through bilingual game commentary

Inside a press box with eyes glued on a moving soccer ball and a phone and a microphone that transmits in two languages in hand, Francisco Rojas connects the Hispanic community and sports by providing bilingual soccer commentary for Longview ISD.
Rojas, who serves as Longview ISD's spokesperson, has been tagging along for Lobo soccer games, taking turns producing play-by-play commentary in both English and Spanish.
The idea of providing bilingual commentary came to life during the 2021 soccer season. Rojas said the Longview ISD Community Relations Department was looking for a different way to engage with the Spanish-speaking population, which holds a big percentage in the district.
“We were just searching, brainstorming and trying to find ideas of how we can close the gap between the school district and our Spanish-speaking families. We wanted to do it in a fun way,” he said. “We saw a lot of potential in soccer because the Hispanic population keeps on growing not only in our school district, but in our area. We know that the attraction toward the program will continue to grow as well.”
Rojas said soccer was the ideal sport to incorporate the Hispanic population due to the popularity of the sport in Spanish-speaking households.
The broadcasts can be viewed on Facebook and on YouTube at the Longview High School Lobo High School page, where families and individuals can access it locally and even outside of the country.
Margaret Wright, assistant coach of the boys soccer team at Longview High School, is also a parent to a student on the girls soccer team. Wright is a fan of the broadcast and said it has helped her family who lives in Lake Charles and England keep up with her child.
The commentary is even assisting English-speaking individuals learn the language.
“My family doesn’t know any Spanish at all but they are learning as they are watching it. So for people who don’t know Spanish, it gives them an introduction to Spanish on a different level,” Wright said. “(Rojas is) so enthusiastic about what he does and they feel it when they’re watching it.”
As the broadcasts switch back and forth between both languages, Wright said the concept itself helps families be there for their children while they take care of other responsibilities.
“We know a lot of our players' parents can’t make the games because they have families and jobs, so this allows those parents to watch but also feel like they're part of their children's life and be there to see it,” she said. “It gives me an opportunity to keep up with my daughter and her game as well as be there for my job. My family and my husband also don’t live here so it gives them an opportunity to watch her play when they would've never seen her play.”
Rojas said the sports commentary has been used as a tool to bring families together.
“We've had people tune in from their work and comment like ‘Hey, watching you from work. Thank you very much for sharing this.’ We've had family members that have reached out to us saying, 'Our family got together last night to watch the game at my friend's house.' So it's been a really neat experience because we're bringing families together and we're connecting families through our soccer broadcast,” Rojas said.
According to Rojas when the broadcast started there were only a few sponsors for the sport, which has now grown to more than 20 and has brought revenue to the soccer program.
Although this is a program delivered by Rojas and has come to life through the Community Relations Department, he said the full credit must be given to the players who constantly show off on the field and play good games for him to provide coverage for.
Rojas said since the program has been launched, players have been scouted by colleges through the broadcasting which has assisted students with opportunities to pursue a career after high school.
Wright said students have received better exposure which benefits them and helps them align with players from bigger cities who may stand in a better public eye for recruitment.
Rojas said one of the greatest achievements besides bringing families together and assisting students with scouting is providing students with experiences and memories that will be treasured for the rest of their lives.
“In about 20 years when our players are 38 years old, they're still going to have the videos of when they used to play and they'll they'll be able to share with their families and say ‘hey, this is me playing when I was 18 when I was a senior and and this is me scoring goals,’” he said. “It means the world to us.”
Parents and families can access the videos through live coverage. Videos are also available to those who request the coverage through email at frojas@lisd.org.
Rojas said the broadcast hopes to start incorporating LISD students involved in video production next year, allowing them to get experience with sports video production.