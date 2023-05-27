From Staff reports
Longfellows will present 10 young women as debutantes Saturday during the organization’s annual Debutante Ball.
Longfellows formed years ago to enhance Longview’s cultural environment through an annual ball in which the debutantes would be presented. Since then, more than 200 daughters and granddaughters of members have been presented as debutantes.
Debutantes have completed their freshman year of college. They have been active in school organizations and volunteered in the community.
Miss Ann Katherine Virginia JacksonAnn Katherine is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Craig Jackson Jr. of Longview, heritage members of Longfellows. She is the granddaughter of Longfellows charter members, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Craig Jackson Sr. of Longview; and Mr. and Mrs. Ramon Cantu III of Houston. Her father is an investor and served as president of Longfellows in 2009. Her mother, Jennifer, is a registered nurse at Trinity School of Texas and is a current executive member of the Longfellows Board of Directors. Jennifer was presented as a debutante in 1992 at the ninth Longfellows Ball. Ann Katherine was a Longfellows junior attendant in 2013. Her cousin, Mary Edith Ruff Darby, was a 1987 Longfellows debutante; her aunt, Margaret Mariah Jackson Dodson, was a 1997 Longfellows debutante; her cousin, Mary Katherine Darby, was a 2018 Longfellows debutante; and her cousin, Margaret Frances Jackson, was presented last year at the 2022 Longfellows Ball.
Having completed her freshman year at Texas Christian University, Ann Katherine is pursuing a degree in Interior Design. She is a member of Delta Delta Delta social sorority, where she serves in various volunteer positions to benefit the Tri Delta national partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and also with Fort Worth Tri Delta Alumnae Charities benefiting Cook Children’s Hospital.
A 2022 graduate of Trinity School of Texas, Ann Katherine was on the Honor Roll of Distinction and a member of the National Honor Society, serving as parliamentarian. She also served as the president of Z-Club, Senior Class Fundraising Coordinator, Student Government Class Representative, was a founding member of both the TST Beautification Club and HOSA, and served on the executive council of the National Spanish Honor Society, as well as journalism advertising manager. As a member of the Spanish and History Clubs, Ann Katherine traveled to Peru for a spring break mission trip and was looking forward to traveling to Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic caused a cancellation of plans. Ann Katherine was a member of the varsity Trinity Titan cheerleading, volleyball and tennis teams, earning various All-District, All-State, and All-State Academic recognition. She was chosen to receive the Titan Hustle Award in volleyball, as well as being awarded Best All-Around Star in cheerleading.
Ann Katherine’s community activities include volunteering at Gregg County Historical Museum’s Landmarks of Longview Tour of Homes, Zonta Antique Show, Newgate Mission, Hi-Way 80 Rescue Mission, Meals with Love, Refuge International, Longview Community Ministries Coats for Kids, Service Over Self, Texas Oncology Foundation, Asbury House and the Salvation Army Angel Tree. She served on the Texas Bank and Trust Student Board of Directors.
Ann Katherine is a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where she was a senior acolyte. Ann Katherine enjoyed 8 years at Camp Longhorn in Burnet, Texas, and was recognized as Princess her Marina year, along with Campfire Lighter. In her free time, she enjoys time with friends, traveling with family and spending time at Lake Cherokee.
Ann Katherine is presented this evening in her mother’s wedding gown, originally worn by Jennifer in the year 2000. The dress has been redesigned in 2023 by Michael Faircloth especially for tonight’s ball.
Ann Katherine is escorted by her cousin, Mr. Brian Whitfield Dodson, of Longview, her escort 10 years ago as a junior attendant. He is the son of Longfellows heritage members, Mr. and Mrs. Jason Scott Dodson, and the grandson of Longfellows charter members, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Craig Jackson Sr., all of Longview.
Miss Lauren Elizabeth Lenhart
Lauren is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Terril Lenhart, heritage members of Longfellows, and the granddaughter of Longfellows charter members, Mr. and Mrs. John William Lenhart, and Longfellows charter members, Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Lee Nix, all of Longview. Lauren is a sixth generation Texan. Her father is a commercial real estate broker with Coldwell Banker Lenhart Properties, and her mother, Lanie, is a speech-language pathologist with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. Lauren was a Longfellows junior attendant in 2013. John William Lenhart II, her brother, was a junior attendant in 2015, and Jack Elliott Lenhart, her brother, was a junior attendant in 2022. Lauren’s mother was presented at the 1994 Longfellows Ball and was escorted by Lauren’s uncle, Lee Stover Nix. Her aunts, Sarah Malinda Lenhart Monsour and Laurie Kathryn Nix Dykoski, were presented in 1988 and 1996, respectively. Lauren’s father was formerly on the Longfellows Board of Directors and was president of Longfellows in 2015, and her grandfather, Frederick Lee Nix, was president in 2005. Her twin cousins, Hunter Clark Nix and William Stover Nix, are being presented as junior attendants this year.
Lauren has completed her freshman year at the University of Texas at Austin, majoring in public relations in the Moody College of Communication. She has been inducted into the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society, the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, and the Collegiate Honor Society. Lauren completed her first year with University Honors and was recognized on the Moody College of Communication Dean’s List. She is a member of the Pi Beta Phi social sorority and was chosen to be a city rush captain for small towns in Texas. Through her sorority, she enjoys spending time volunteering for the Read, Lead, Achieve Program.
As a member of the 2022 graduating class of the Trinity School of Texas, Lauren was recognized as valedictorian and selected as “Most Outstanding Upper School Girl” by her teachers. She was a member of the National Honor Society where she served as president and was on the executive council of the Spanish National Honor Society. Lauren received the Advanced Placement Scholar with Honor Award and was named to the Honor Roll with Distinction each six weeks. She was elected senior class treasurer and was appointed the Editor-in-Chief of the Titan Torch, the school newspaper. Lauren was a varsity cheerleader for four years and played on the Titan volleyball and tennis teams. She was a member of the Spanish Club, Zonta Club and HOSA — Future Health Professionals. She also served as the Beautification Club treasurer. As a member of the Spanish Club, Lauren enjoyed traveling to Costa Rica and Peru.
Lauren’s community activities included volunteering for Meals with Love, Haverty’s Angel Tree, Refuge International, Longview Community Ministries, Newgate Mission, and the American Heart Association, where she was the school coordinator for Hoops for Heart. Lauren was a member of the Terpsichorean Club of Longview and served on the Texas Bank and Trust Student Board of Directors.
As a member of First United Methodist Church in Longview, Lauren was an active youth group member, a vacation Bible school volunteer and an acolyte. She participated in a Service Over Self mission trip with her youth group while in high school. Lauren attended Camp Longhorn in Burnet for nine years as a camper and was a camp counselor the past two summers. Her interests include reading, traveling, spending time at Lake Cherokee and being with family and friends.
Lauren is escorted by her brother, John William Lenhart II, of Longview.
Miss Peyton Mae MorganPeyton is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ross Britton Morgan of Gladewater. He is a member of the Longfellows Board of Directors and served as a Longfellows escort in 1989 and 1992. Peyton is the granddaughter of Longfellows charter members, Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Louis Morgan. He is a past president of Longfellows. Her maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. David Paul Hastie of Longview. Her father is a biologist with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality; her mother, Josslyn, is a nurse practitioner with a specialty in electrophysiology. Peyton is a seventh generation Texan and the descendant of Colonel Leonard Williams who helped facilitate several Indian treaties while he served in the Texas revolutionary army as an Indian interpreter. Peyton was a junior attendant in 2013. Her aunt, Holly Jetton Morgan Thomas, was presented as a Longfellows debutante in 1989, and her aunt, Claire Grafton Morgan Maestri, was presented as a Longfellows debutante in 1998. Peyton’s cousin, Morgan-Taylor Jetton Thomas, was presented as a Longfellows debutante in 2019, and her cousin, Stephen Scott Thomas, was an escort that same year.
Majoring in biology, Peyton has completed her freshman year at Kilgore College. She has been active in helping the Kilgore College Theater Department and especially enjoyed helping with their Kil-GORE Horror Movie Festival. Peyton plans to transfer to Texas State University and major in forensic mycology.
A 2022 graduate of Gladewater High School, Peyton participated in band and FFA. As a member of the Gladewater High School Band, Peyton was the drum major her senior year where she had the privilege of leading the band in a parade at Walt Disney World in Florida. She was a member of the trombone section and was a member of the auxiliary line. Peyton qualified for state solo and ensemble competition two times where her trombone ensemble received a gold medal for their performance. She was also a member of the band leadership council. During her senior year, Peyton was selected as Band Sweetheart by her fellow band members. During her three years as a member of the Gladewater High School FFA organization, Peyton enjoyed showing goats and rabbits at the Harvest Festival and Livestock Show and the Gilmer Yamboree.
Her community activities include working with the Gladewater City Council to deliver and distribute food to those in need in the community. As a member of First Methodist Church of Gladewater, Peyton participated in Youth Group and currently serves as the youth representative on the Administration Board. She also continues to use her God-given musical talents as a member of the handbell choir.
Peyton spent 10 summers as a camper at Camp Waldemar where she was a member of the Aztec tribe and in war canoe three years. She earned the American Riflery Association Expert Award and was awarded the Waldemar gold medal for riflery. Peyton is a member of the Children of the Republic of Texas. Peyton has a special love of all animals and spends much of her time caring for the livestock on her family’s farm. She particularly enjoys caring for Concho, her favorite Longhorn bull. In her free time, she enjoys water activities at the lake, snow skiing, and taking her horse, Quanna, on overnight trail rides. Peyton is an avid traveler and seeks out trips to observe the natural world. Africa has become her favorite international destination.
Peyton is escorted by her brother, Grafton Ross Morgan, of Gladewater. He was a junior attendant in 2017.
Miss Alexa Leigh SchellAlexa is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Trent Schell of Plano, Texas. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Michael Clowers of Longview and Mr. and Mrs. Gary Lee Schell of McKinney. Alexa has deep roots in Longview. Her great-great-grandmother, Willie Bass Bodenheim, was a member of a pioneer Longview family; and her great-great-grandfather, Colonel Gabriel Augustus Bodenheim, was Mayor for fourteen years during Longview’s formative period. Alexa’s great-grandmother, Mrs. Edwin Hobby Bodenheim, was the first director of the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and a charter member of the Junior League of Longview. Alexa’s parents own Torlex Construction and Marquis Homes, and her mother is also the founder of Schell & Sivils Home Group. Her maternal grandparents own The Clowers Company and have developed Longview area real estate. Her paternal grandfather is a private investment manager, and her paternal grandmother owns an interior design company, Apropos Designs. Alexa’s mother was presented at the 1988 Longfellows Ball and her sister, Victoria Elise Schell, was presented in 2019. Her aunt, Christina Clowers Flanagan, was presented in 1991, and her cousin, Erin Elizabeth Flanagan, was presented in 2018. Her maternal grandfather served as the tenth president of Longfellows in 1992.
Alexa recently completed her freshman year at Texas Tech University where she is majoring in interior design and hopes to pursue a career in the field. She is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma social sorority where she served on the banner committee. Alexa also represented Kappa Kappa Gamma during Homecoming Week as a parade member and in the Texas Tech University SO Sing competition where her team won second place.
A 2022 honor graduate of Plano West Senior High School, Alexa played volleyball as an all-around player and was a member of a district championship team her sophomore year. She also played competitive volleyball on a traveling team for two years with Lonestar and Excel Volleyball Clubs. A gifted artist, she was selected to design the team shirts each year in both club and school volleyball. Alexa was a member of the Spanish Club and FFA, as well as being active in floral and interior design, creating many beautiful arrangements and drawing layouts with architectural precision.
Alexa was an active volunteer at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Plano. Throughout her high school years, she was a group leader at vacation Bible school and a teen aide in Pre-K, kindergarten, first grade and second grade in weekly Faith Formation classes. She also volunteered her time at two local charity stores, Frisco Resale Shop and Operation Once in a Lifetime, by sorting, organizing and displaying donations.
Alexa is presented by her father, Mr. William Trent Schell, and will be escorted by William Joseph Sayklay of El Paso.
Miss Elizabeth Frances PistoneElizabeth is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Anthony Pistone of Longview. She is the maternal granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Warren Hansell Hunt III, and the late Dr. Evan Stanley Farrington Jr. She is the paternal granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Salvatore Pistone of Galveston. She is a proud sixth-generation Texan. Her father is a physician and is a former board member and past president of Longfellows. Her mother is a community volunteer and has served on various Longfellows committees. Elizabeth was a Longfellows junior attendant in 2013. In 2010 her brother, Evan Salvatore Pistone, was a junior attendant. Her brother, Dominic Everett Pistone, was a junior attendant in 2015. Elizabeth’s cousin, Elissa Anne Hugman Webb, was a Longfellows debutante in 2008. Elizabeth is one of several Longfellows debutante legacies, as her mother, Helen Elaine Elizabeth Farrington Pistone, was presented at the 1987 Longfellows Ball.
Majoring in Health and Society with a minor in Healthcare Reform and Innovation, Elizabeth has just completed her freshman year at the University of Texas at Austin. Elizabeth is a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma social sorority and was selected to serve as an Area Rush Captain for the fall. She also participates in Kappa Bible Study, HOSA-Future Health Professionals and National Society of Collegiate Scholars.
In 2022, Elizabeth graduated from Trinity School of Texas with Archain Logos Top Five Graduate Honors and was selected as Best All-Around Girl Class Favorite. She was class president her senior year, president of HOSA-Future Health Professionals, executive officer in the National Spanish Honor Society and historian for The National Honor Society. She received the Trinity Cheer Most Valuable Player Award and the Trinity Tennis Titan Award. Elizabeth was a member of the Trinity varsity volleyball team, varsity cheer team and varsity tennis team where the team placed third in the TAPPS State Tennis Tournament.
Elizabeth’s community activities include volunteering for Refuge International, Zonta Antique Show, Asbury House Child Enrichment Center, Longview Community Ministries Food Drive and Meals with Love. She was selected for the Rotary Youth Leadership Award and served on the Texas Bank and Trust Student Board of Directors.
Elizabeth has enjoyed the past eleven summers at Camp Longhorn-Inks Lake in Burnet, Texas and was voted Princess her Seagull year; she was a counselor her last two years. She is a member of Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church. In her free time, Elizabeth enjoys traveling, tennis, volunteering and spending time with family and friends.
Elizabeth is escorted by her older brother, Mr. Evan Salvatore Pistone.
Miss Isabella Bleu NolteIsabella is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Eliot Nolte of Longview. Her father is in the oil business and he and her mother, Alicia, own Cherry Hill Medical Spa. They are active contributors to various community organizations. Her mother is the founder of Pete for Pete’s, a nonprofit animal charity.
As a 2022 graduate of Longview High School, Isabella was a member of the National Honor Society, the Lobo golf team, and the Zonta Club all four years and was the captain of the Freshman Lobo cheer team. The Longview High School board nominated Isabella to represent her school as a duchess in the East Texas Yamboree in Gilmer. While in high school, Isabella spent much of her time participating in service activities in her community and through the First United Methodist Church youth group. Isabella served a summer with Service Over Self in Memphis, Tennessee. In Longview, she was involved with the Fete for Pets, a nonprofit, and helped her mother with the organization to raise money to build the Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center. She also volunteered at Buckner Family Services and Haverty’s Angel Tree at Christmas time for many years.
Isabella has completed her freshman year at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she is a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha social sorority. She is pursing advertising and public relations as her major. During her freshman year, she completed 38 hours of community service, where she volunteered at Fayetteville Community Middle School and the local women’s shelter.
Isabella is a member of First United Methodist Church in Longview. Her interests include spending time with her family, friends, and, especially, her animals. She also enjoys playing golf and studying fashion.
Isabella is presented by family friend, Dr. Andrew James Martin, MD, of Houston, and will be escorted by her cousin, Robert Mason Lee of Kilgore.
Miss Veronika Skye SloanVeronika is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Dale Sloan Jr. of Longview. Her father has practiced law for 43 years. Her mother, Dee Anne, is a former high school teacher who currently owns her own business as a certified Pilates instructor. She is also a community volunteer. Her paternal grandparents are Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Sloan and the late Mr. John Dale Sloan, Sr. of Henderson, Texas. Her maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Roger Blake Johnson and Dr. and Mrs. Winford Clayton Allen, all of Tyler. Veronika was presented as a Longfellows junior attendant in 2013 and her brother, Mr. John Dale Sloan III, served as a Longfellows escort in 2000.
Veronika has completed her freshman year at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado. She is a business major and was chosen for the prestigious Leeds School of Business Honors Program. She is also a member of Alpha Chi Omega social sorority. During her dual credit studies in high school, she was chosen as a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Kilgore College.
As a member of the Longview High School Class of 2022, Veronika graduated as an honor graduate in the top six percent of her class. While attending Longview High School, she was a member of the varsity soccer team where she was awarded Academic All-District and Second Team Academic All-State. In addition, Veronika was a member of the varsity cross country team, Z-Club, National Honor Society and AMBUCS. During her senior year, Veronika was elected to the Longview High School Homecoming Court and served as a senior class duchess. From the age of two through her freshman year of high school, Veronika attended Trinity School of Texas. During her freshman year, she was a member of the volleyball, basketball and track teams. Veronika was a TAPPS varsity track state qualifier after placing second in the 1600 and third in the 3200 in the regional meet. She was awarded the Titan Award by her track coach at the end of her ninth-grade year. Academically, Veronika was awarded the Honor Roll of Distinction her entire freshman year at Trinity School of Texas.
As a lifelong lover of art, Veronika has acquired many accolades for her artistic talents. While in high school, she was chosen to work on a collaborative project designing an ornament representing Gregg County which hung on the Christmas tree in the House Chamber of the Texas Capitol in Austin. She also was asked to create the program cover design for the 2021 Longview Independent School District Lamplighters Banquet. During her junior and senior years of high school, she created her own business, UNIKART, where she worked on commission creating custom canvases, pet portraits and trucker caps.
Veronika is a member of Trinity Episcopal Church where she served as an acolyte for eight years. She was a six-year camper at Camp Waldemar in Hunt, Texas where she was a proud member of the Tejas tribe. In her earlier camp years, she was awarded the Jackrabbit award and was elected as a Tejas junior leader. In addition, Veronika was a member of numerous recreational and club soccer teams throughout her youth including East Texas United and FC Dallas East Texas where she served as a team captain.
Veronika’s community involvement has included serving on student boards for both Texas Bank and Trust and the Longview Museum of Fine Arts. She also has enjoyed her community work assisting with Project Happiness, East Texas Angel Tree, Longview Community Ministries and Newgate Mission. In her spare time, Veronika enjoys spending time with family and friends, arts and crafts projects and traveling.
Veronika is escorted by Hudson Grant Loyd of Longview. Hudson was a Longfellows junior attendant and her escort in 2013.
Miss Payton Christine PowersPayton Christine is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Thomas Powers Sr. of Longview. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jodie L. Caldwell Jr. of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, Mrs. Patricia E. Powers of Longview, and Mr. James Wright Powers Jr. of Henderson.
Her father is in the truss manufacturing business and her mother, Julia, is a former teacher at Trinity School of Texas who transitioned to a volunteer after becoming a mother.
Payton was presented as a junior attendant in 2013.
Payton was a member of the 2022 graduating class at Trinity School of Texas. She was a member of the National Honor Society, the National Spanish Honor Society, and graduated on the Honor Roll of Distinction. Throughout middle school and high school, she was a member of the volleyball, tennis and cheer teams, becoming the team captain of both the volleyball and tennis teams her senior year.
Payton was the senior class vice president and was also the editor of the 2021-2022 school yearbook. She was the Z-Club secretary and the HOSA-Future Health Professionals Outreach president, allowing her to serve her community in various ways throughout high school.
Growing up as a member of First United Methodist Church and its youth group, Payton was able to serve as a volunteer at the Asbury House, the Newgate Mission and attend SOS Mission trips to not only help our community, but others in Memphis, Tennessee, as well. She has also served on the First Impressions Team at her church, greeting on Sunday mornings.
Payton has just completed her freshman year at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, where she received the Dean’s Scholarship. She is majoring in speech-language pathology and is a member of the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association and the Delta Delta Delta social sorority. She was recently selected to serve as an officer in her sorority, holding the position of director of ceremonies and rituals, for the upcoming year.
Her interests include traveling, baking, and being around friends and family.
Payton is escorted by her brother, James Thomas Powers Jr., who is in law school at The University of Tulsa.
Miss Caroline Elizabeth FadalCaroline Fadal is the daughter of Dr. Jennifer Rogers and Dr. Ronald Fadal of Longview. She is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Ronald Fadal of Waco, and the late Christa and Leo Rogers. Her parents are dentists who established Fadal Pediatric Dentistry in Longview. They are also active in the community, promoting pediatric dental awareness in the schools and city, as well as supporting the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society and many other philanthropic efforts in the East Texas area.
Graduating from Trinity School of Texas in 2022, Caroline excelled in academics and athletics. She was a member of the National Honor Society and the Z-Club. Caroline was selected as Newcomer of the Year and Most Valuable Player of the volleyball team. Caroline also received several MVP awards in competitive tournament volleyball. She also participated in tennis, track and cheer. She was selected to serve on the Texas Bank and Trust Student Board. Caroline volunteered at Asbury House, local food drives, Simple Bare Necessities Project, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society and many activities promoting dental health and awareness in children. Caroline and her family are members of Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview.
Caroline is a proud member of the Texas Christian University student body. As a freshman at TCU, she is a member of the Phi Mu social sorority. This has given her the opportunity to participate in The Children’s Miracle Network project. At TCU, Caroline is majoring in health and fitness. She hopes to someday work in this area helping others with awareness of nutrition and the importance of physical activity and health.
In her spare time, Caroline loves hanging out with her sorority sisters and friends. Some of her favorite activities are shopping, working out, and watching movies.
Caroline is escorted by Alec Samir Germanwala, son of Dr. and Mrs. Samir Germanwala of Longview.
Miss Chloe Celeste HamiltonChloe is the daughter of Mrs. Katherine Lee and Mrs. Kristina Marie Hamilton of Longview. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael William Snell of Longview, Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Noal Clark of Palo Pinto and Mrs. Jennifer Jean Burks and the late Mr. Robin Earl Hamilton of Parsons.
As a graduate of the Longview High School class of 2022, Chloe marched with the “The BIG Green Marching Machine” Lobo band, where she was a section leader for three years. She was a member of the Art Club and participated in ceramics and sculpture, earning the designation, “Best of Show,” in the Longview Museum of Fine Arts student showcase. Through her involvement with dual-credit, Chloe earned her Associates of Science degree, graduating in December of 2021 — a full semester prior to her high school graduation.
Chloe is currently in her senior year at the University of Texas at Tyler, where she received a scholarship for academic excellence. She is majoring in business and expected to graduate in December 2023. Chloe plans to pursue a master’s in business administration. She is a member of the Delta Gamma social sorority.
Chloe has participated in many community volunteer activities for organizations including Meals on Wheels of Palo Pinto County, Longview’s annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind and through continual blood donation with Carter Blood Care.
Chloe enjoys ceramics, sculpture, cooking and spending time with friends and family. She is escorted by Harrison Brent Taylor, son of Ms. Kiley Taylor of Longview.