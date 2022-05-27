Longfellows will present eight young women as debutantes Saturday during the organization’s annual Debutante Ball.
Longfellows formed years ago to enhance Longview’s cultural environment through an annual ball in which the debutantes would be presented. Since then, more than 200 daughters and granddaughters of members have been presented as debutantes.
Debutantes have completed their freshman year of college. They have been active in school organizations and volunteered in the community.
Miss Catherine Lenhart Blaylock
Catherine is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leonidas Leonard Blaylock IV of Dallas, Texas, and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John William Lenhart, Longfellows charter members, of Longview, Texas, the late Leonidas Leonard Blaylock III, and Ms. Melinda Ann Austin of Dallas, Texas. Lee, her father, is a software entrepreneur; Anne, her mother, is a business consultant. Catherine was a Longfellows junior attendant in 2011. Leonidas Leonard Blaylock V, her brother, was a Longfellows junior attendant in 2005 and an escort in 2015 and 2017. Caroline Dauphine Blaylock, Catherine’s sister, was a Longfellows junior attendant in 2007 and was presented in 2017. Catherine’s aunts, Sarah Malinda Lenhart Monsour, was presented in 1998, and Lanie Nix Lenhart in 1994. John Terril Lenhart, her uncle, was president of Longfellows in 2015.
Majoring in advertising in the Moody College of Communications, Catherine has completed her sophomore year at the University of Texas in Austin. Catherine is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She served on the sophomore Theta rush team. As a member of the rush team, she also served on the Theta Executive Council as Chief Panhellenic Officer. Catherine has recently been inducted into the National Society of College Scholars.
In 2020, Catherine graduated from the Episcopal School of Dallas. She was an Advanced Placement Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society, French National Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta and was named to the Headmaster’s List. As a leader in her high school, she was captain of the varsity field hockey and state championship soccer and lacrosse teams. Catherine was also an Episcopal School of Dallas Ambassador.
Catherine’s volunteer work in her community was rewarded as she was recognized as a four-year recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award. As a member of the National Charity League, she volunteered with her mother at many organizations in Dallas. Her favorite volunteer experiences were working with the residents of Treemont Nursing Home and the children at Ronald McDonald House. Catherine spent her summers at Camp Longhorn both as a camper where she was recognized as Marina Officer and as a counselor.
Catherine is a member of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Dallas. Some of her favorite ways to relax are traveling, cooking, and spending time with her friends and family.
Catherine is escorted by David Austin Russell of Dallas, Texas. Austin is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Andee Russell of Dallas.
Miss Mary Ellen Duvall
Mary Ellen is the daughter of Dr. And Mrs. Charles Darren Duvall. Her father is a partner in Radiology Associates of North Texas, and he has served as Chief of Medical Staff at Longview Regional Medical Center. Marci, her mother, is an active church and community volunteer. She is a sustainer of the Junior League of Longview and past president of the Longview High School PTO as well as the Trinity School of Texas PTC. She currently serves as a member of the Longview Museum of Fine Art board and a volunteer art teacher for Ned E. Williams Elementary in Longview ISD. Mary Ellen’s paternal grandparents are Mrs. Joyce Duvall and the late Mr. Charles Duvall of Longview. Her maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Ross Wise of Gilmer, Texas. Mary Ellen was presented as a Longfellows junior attendant in 2010. Madeline, her sister, was a Longfellows junior attendant in 2007 and a Longfellows debutante in 2018. Mary Ellen’s brother Ross was a junior attendant in 2006, introduced as a fellow of Longfellows in 2017, and escorted Madeline in 2018.
Mary Ellen completed her freshman year at Pepperdine University. She then transferred to Oklahoma Christian University where she has completed her sophomore year. She was named to the President’s List for academic excellence. Mary Ellen is majoring in communications and leadership with a minor in art. She is a proud member of Lambda Chi Zeta sorority. Mary Ellen has been chosen to study abroad this fall in Vienna, Austria.
Mary Ellen graduated from Longview High School in 2020 from the International Baccalaureate Programme. She was a member of the National Honor Society and a four-year member of the LHS theater department. She participated in numerous productions, including Les Miserables; Bye Bye Birdie, playing the role of Kim McAfee; Beauty and the Beast, playing the role of the Wardrobe; and The Music Man, playing the role of the mayor’s wife. Mary Ellen participated in four UIL One-Act play competitions where she received honors for All-Star Tech team and All-Star Tech individual at Area competition. She served as president of LHS Theatre her senior year. Mary Ellen is also an accomplished artist, having won numerous awards for her paintings and drawings. She was named LHS Senior Class Favorite “Future Picasso” for 2020.
Mary Ellen’s high school community activities included Texas Bank and Trust Student Board, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Student Board, and the Texas Shakespeare Festival Guild. She has continued her volunteerism beyond high school with the Texas Shakespeare Festival, returning each summer to bake and serve desserts weekly for the company. Mary Ellen attended Camp Deer Run for nine years and Pine Cove Christian Camp for seven years.
Mary Ellen is a member of the Pine Tree Church of Christ where she has served as a security team member, a church greeter, and a high school girls’ Bible study leader. She currently attends the Church of Christ at Oakdale in Edmond, Oklahoma. In her free time Mary Ellen enjoys cooking, baking, drawing, painting, and needlework.
Mary Ellen is escorted by Mr. Samuel Allan Lawson Connelly, her cousin.
Miss Elizabeth Grace Monsour
Elizabeth is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Carl Monsour and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. John William Lenhart, Longfellows charter members, of Longview and Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Monsour of San Antonio. Doug, her father, is an attorney, and Sarah, her mother, is a homemaker and community volunteer who was presented in 1988 at the sixth Longfellows Ball. Elizabeth was a Longfellows junior attendant in 2012. John Tucker Monsour, her oldest brother, was a junior attendant in 2006 and an escort in 2016; Benjamin Lenhart Monsour, her brother, was a junior attendant in 2007 and an escort in 2017. Lanie Nix Lenhart, Elizabeth’s aunt, was a Longfellows debutante in 1994, and John Terril Lenhart, her uncle, was president of Longfellows in 2015.
Elizabeth has completed her freshman year at The University of Texas at Austin where she is majoring in advertising. A member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, Elizabeth was recently inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.
In 2021, Elizabeth graduated from Longview High School in the top two percent of her class and as an International Baccalaureate Programme Diploma recipient. As a leader in her high school, Elizabeth was a member of the Viewette drill team, serving as president of the Spirit Committee. She was also Z- Club vice president and historian, co-captain of the LHS freshman cheerleading squad, and a member of the National Honor Society, LHS orchestra, and theatre.
Elizabeth spent seven wonderful summers as a camper at Camp Waldemar for Girls in Hunt, Texas. She returned last summer as a counselor. During her Hilltopper year, she was honored to be named Ideal Waldemar Girl, was elected Tribal Leader of her Comanche tribe, and was the lead in the drama production. In her earlier camp years, she was voted Comanche Tribe Song Leader and Cheerleader and earned medals for excellence in dance and drama.
Elizabeth is a member of First United Methodist Church and enjoyed volunteering for Haverty’s Angel Tree, Special Olympics, the City of Longview’s annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, and AMBUCS. She also served on the Texas Bank and Trust Student Board of Directors and was a member of the Terpsichorean Club of Longview. Her interests include traveling, cooking, musical theatre, and spending time with friends and family.
Elizabeth is escorted by Mr. Stephen Robert Butter III, of Austin, Texas. He is the son of Mr. And Mrs. Stephen Robert Butter, Jr. and was a Longfellows junior attendant with Elizabeth in 2012.
Miss Evelyn Mae Summers
Evelyn is the daughter of Ms. Alexis Hill Summers and Mr. Letcher Ward Summers III. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Jean Watson Hill and the late Mr. Odis Ray Hill, former charter Longfellows members, and Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Clayton Kirkland, Jr. and the late Mr. Letcher Ward Summers Jr. Evelyn is a proud fifth generation Texan on her paternal side. Her mother is employed by the Longview Independent School District, and her father is the owner broker of Summers Cook & Company Real Estate Brokerage. Evelyn was a Longfellows junior attendant in 2012. Noah Ward Summers, her brother, was a junior attendant in 2009. Evelyn’s mother was presented at the 1991 Longfellow’s Ball. Robin Hill O’Donoghue, Evelyn’s aunt, was presented in 1985.
Majoring in psychology, Evelyn has completed her freshman year at Texas Christian University. She is a member of Delta Delta Delta social sorority. Through her sorority she spends time volunteering for St. Jude Children’s Research.
As a 2021 graduate of Longview High School, Evelyn was in the top eight percent of her class as a student in the International Baccalaureate Programme. While at Longview High School, Evelyn was a member of the Viewette drill team for three years. She served on the Spirit Committee her senior year. In addition, Evelyn was a member of the National Honor Society, Z-Club, and LHS AMBUCS.
While in high school, Evelyn was a member of the Texas Bank and Trust Student Board of Directors and the Terpsichorean Club of Longview.
Evelyn’s community activities include volunteering for the Special Olympics, The Miracle League of East Texas, Haverty’s Angel Tree, and the Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome and playing softball with First Methodist Church.
Evelyn attended Camp Waldemar for Girls in Hunt, Texas, for eight wonderful summers. She was elected leader of the Aztec tribe her Hilltopper year. She will be returning to Camp Waldemar this summer for her second year as a camp counselor and will serve as an Aztec sponsor. In her free time, Evelyn enjoys summers on Lake Cherokee and traveling.
Evelyn is escorted by Mr. Charles Clark Ward of Longview. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas John Ward, Jr. and the grandson of The Honorable Thomas John and Elizabeth Ward, former charter Longfellows members.
Miss Cameron Elizabeth Roberts
Cameron Elizabeth Roberts is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Murray Earl Roberts and Ms. Christi Whittenburg. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Benjamin Davis of Waco and the late Mr. and Mrs. Meredith Earl Roberts of Longview. Cameron is a proud sixth generation Texan. Her father is a businessman in insurance and commercial real estate business; her mother is a speech pathologist. Both have been active in the community for many years. Laura Catherine Roberts, Cameron’s sister, was presented as a junior attendant in 2007 and as a debutante in 2017.
As of graduate of Longview High School’s Class of 2021, Cameron participated in the International Baccalaureate Programme. She was also a three-year member of the varsity tennis team.
Cameron has completed her freshman year at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where she received the President’s Gold Scholarship. As a freshman majoring in business/risk management, Cameron has been named to the Dean's List in recognition of academic excellence. She is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
Her community activities have included serving on the Texas Bank and Trust Student Board of Directors and as a Newgate Mission volunteer. She is member of the First United Methodist Church of Longview where she is a member of the church’s youth group. Through the youth group, Cameron has served as a church mission volunteer. She has also represented East Texas in the Waco Festival on the Brazos.
Cameron enjoys traveling, spending time at the lake, and spending time with her friends and family.
She is escorted by Murray Wythe Roberts, her twin brother who also attends Baylor University.
Miss Margaret Frances Jackson
Margaret Frances Jackson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Worth Jackson of Longview. Her grandparents are Dr. and Mrs. Frank Ritchie Jackson and Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Benson of Longview. Worth, her father, is an executive vice-president with BTH Bank and a local business owner. Stephanie Benson Jackson, her mother, is the controller for Network Communications International Corp. Both parents are actively involved in various boards and community activities in Longview. Margaret was presented as a Longfellows junior attendant in 2012, and Samuel Worth Jackson, her brother, was presented as a Longfellows junior attendant in 2015.
Margaret has completed her freshman year at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and is studying interior design in the College of Human Sciences and Design. At Baylor, she is an active member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and Interior Design Association at Baylor (IDAB) and participates in the Baylor Intramural Sports Program.
A 2021 graduate of Longview High School, Margaret received her International Baccalaureate Programme diploma and ranked in the top six percent of the graduating class. She was a member of the National Honor Society and achieved Honor Roll with Distinction. Margaret was a member of the Zonta Club and Longview High School Viewettes and served as a LHS Viewette Spirit Committee officer.
Margaret’s community activities included serving on the Texas Bank and Trust Student Board of Directors, AMBUCS Youth Organization, the Terpsichorean Junior Board, and Hiway 80 Rescue Mission. She participated in Keep Longview Beautiful-Adopt a Highway program.
Margaret is a member of the First Baptist Church in Longview. She currently attends Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco. Her interests include volunteering, travelling, cooking, and learning about interior design.
Margaret is escorted by Mr. Bain Edmond Carter of Coppell, Texas.
Miss Emily Kay Sparks
Emily is the daughter of Mr. Stephen Wayne Sparks and Ms. Alyce Garrett Sparks. She is the maternal granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Herbert L. Garrett, Jr., of Longview, Texas. Her paternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry Sparks of Longview, Texas. Steve, her father, is a registered nurse at Excel E.R. He is a former member of the Vestry at Trinity Episcopal Church and former banquet chair for Ducks Unlimited. Alyce, her mother, is the executive director of the Parenting Resource Center of East Texas, Inc. She is currently a member of the Vestry at Trinity Episcopal Church and serves on the board of the Longview Non-Profit Coalition. Her mother is also former president of the Trinity School of Texas Board of Directors and former board member of the Gregg County Historical Museum and was a longtime member and past president of the Good Shepherd Medical Center Guild. Emily was presented as a junior attendant in 2012; Kathryn Alyce Sparks, her sister, was presented in 2010.
Emily has completed her freshman year at Texas Christian University where she is majoring in speech and language pathology. She is a member of Delta Delta Delta social sorority.
As a member of the 2021 graduating class of Trinity School of Texas, Emily was named to the Honor Roll of Distinction her entire high school career. During her senior year she served as secretary of Student Government, president of Z Club, and secretary of Spanish Club. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Texas Bank and Trust Student Board, Spring Hill State Bank Student Board, and the Gregg County Historical Museum Student Board.
While in high school, Emily was a member of the volleyball, basketball, cheerleading, golf, and track teams and was named Most Outstanding Female High School Athlete at Trinity School of Texas. She was captain of the basketball team during her senior year and played on the state semifinalist team, earning first team All-District honors her junior year. She was also a state qualifier in golf and track and earned All-State Academic recognition. Emily also played club soccer for FC Dallas for six years.
As a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview, Emily was an acolyte and participated in mission trips to Nashville and St. Louis. She attended Camp Longhorn in Burnet, Texas, for eight years as a camper and will return this coming summer for her third year as a camp counselor. She enjoys traveling, hiking, reading, working out, and spending time with friends.
Emily is escorted by Nathan Loman Johnson, a childhood friend, of Longview, Texas.
Miss Emma Catherine Williams
Emma Catherine is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Paul Brian Williams of Shreveport, Louisiana. Emma Cate is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. James Williams and Mr. and Mrs. David Lovell, all of Shreveport, Louisiana. Brian, her father, is a urologist practicing in Longview since 1999. Amy, her mother, is a former elementary teacher and an active school volunteer and homemaker.
Emma Cate has completed her freshman year at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where she was named to the Dean’s List for academic success. She has been selected for Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society and . A member of Pi Beta Phi social sorority, she is majoring in speech pathology with a minor in business. Emma Cate was chosen in a university wide election to represent her sorority as one of eight Baylor Beauty freshman representatives. After competing, she was chosen as one of twelve Baylor Beauties.
A graduate of the Longview High School Class of 2021, Emma Cate was the salutatorian of her class. She was a student of the International Baccalaureate Program and was awarded National Merit Commended Scholar by the National Merit Corporation for her exemplary test scores. Maintaining a 4.0 grade point average during her high school career, she was named to the Honor Roll with Distinction. Emma Cate was active in the National Honor Society, Z-Club, Anchor Club, Terpsichorean Club, and Texas Bank and Trust Student Board of Directors. She enjoyed volunteering at the Special Olympics, School Supply Train, and Highway 80 Rescue Mission. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church Youth group.
Emma Cate’s love of and dedication to dance was demonstrated during her sixteen years of dance, including dancing with the Longview Ballet Theatre and Tina Grider School of Dance’s competitive dance teams. She was a three-year member of the Longview High School Viewettes where she served as lieutenant her junior year and captain her senior year.
Emma Cate’s interests include traveling, shopping, and spending time with family and friends.
Emma Cate is escorted by Chancellor Luke Williams, her brother, of Longview, Texas. Chance was a junior attendant in 2013.