The Longview Police Department reported Wednesday that 22-year-old Keilan Jones was killed in what police labeled a domestic disturbance.
LPD said officers responded to a shooting late Tuesday night at a home in the 100 block of Houston Street. Upon arrival, officers said they discovered that Jones had been shot during a domestic disturbance. The first officers on the scene performed CPR until EMS arrived, and Jones was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Jones would later die from those injuries.
LPD says it has identified the other party involved in the shooting. Police are continuing the investigation at this time. LPD asks anyone with information on the shooting to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110; or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867 or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.