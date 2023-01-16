A Longview man died Saturday when his SUV struck a concrete barrier on Interstate 20 in Harrison County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Stephen C. Stec, 21, was pronounced dead at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall.
DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton said a preliminary investigation shows that around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Stec was driving west on I-20 about four miles east of Marshall when he "failed to drive in a single lane and entered the center median."
DPS said the SUV slid sideways and collided with a concrete barrier on its passenger side.