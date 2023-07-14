The pavilion at Rotary-Ambucs Park was transformed into an art studio Thursday morning as the City of Longview Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Kindness Rocks Garden Party.
Eleven children from Sharon’s Kid Korner attended the event and spent their morning painting rocks to be placed in a rock garden at the park.
The event was part of the City of Longview Parks and Recreation Department's month of events in celebration of National Park and Recreation Month. Throughout July the department is set to host an event every day, excluding Sundays. This year’s theme is “Where Community Grows” which is meant to highlight the impact parks systems have on its communities, said Recreation Supervisor Marina Garcia.
For a calendar of events regarding the celebration visit https://www.longviewtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=5231