The Longview Police Department reported Monday it is investigating the shooting of three juveniles, after they were found with gunshot wounds at a home on West Cheryl Street.
LPD said officers responded to the home just before midnight on Saturday and found the victims, who they believe were involved in a shooting that happened near Lake Lamond and West Marshall Avenue.
Longview Fire EMS took the victims to a hospital for treatment of what are being called non-life-threatening injuries.
LPD says it continues to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to call Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867, or visit greggcountycrimestoppers.org .