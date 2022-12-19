The Longview Police Department on Monday released the names of two men killed in separate incidents over the weekend in what appear to be the 10th and 11th homicides of the year.
Police said officers were dispatched Saturday morning to the 700 block of Texas Street in reference to an assault. When officers arrived and entered the residence, they found Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez, 52, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers then identified and detained a juvenile suspect who was transported and booked into the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police also said officers responded about noon Sunday to a shooting at an apartment at the Churchill at Longview complex at 1501 E. Whaley St. There, officers found Codie Polk of Longview, 19, with apparent gunshot wounds. Polk was transported to a local hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
Police indicated they believe the incidents are not related, and each remains an active investigation.
The two killings are the first in Longview since Oct. 10, when a person injured in an assault in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane died from his injuries.
Upon arrival at the residence, officers “discovered a victim had been assaulted inside,” according to police, and the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Longview police have not released information about the victim.
The 11 homicides this year are the most in the city since 14 were recorded in 2016 and 15 were recorded in 2015.
Other Longview homicides this year are:
Police on the morning of Aug. 9 responded to a reported shooting at the Preserve Apartments on Avalon Avenue. A teenage victim, later identified as 14-year-old freshman Longview Lobo football player Rashaad Jefferson, was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where he later died.
Police arrested Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29, in the death on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police on July 21 responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Arthur Street. Upon arrival, officers found Phillip Hudson, 31, with multiple wounds. He died from his injuries, and John Lee Smith, 23, was arrested on a murder charge in the death.
Police on July 3 responded to a welfare check in the 100 block of Queens Court. Upon arrival, officers found Kenny McFarland Jr. “who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound,” according to a statement from police. McFarland was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Davadius J. Thomas, 25, was booked July 5 into Gregg County Jail on a warrant of capital murder in the death of McFarland.
On March 30, police reported two people with gunshot wounds were found on Fisher Road in Longview. One of the victims died at the scene, police said. The other victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victims were identified as Todd Monroe Brown, 53, and Kevin Mitchell Gonzales, 34, both of Longview.
The suspect in the shooting, 37-year-old Jared Scott Sobey, killed himself as police closed in on him at a White Oak apartment complex.
One person was shot and another stabbed March 19 in the 100 block of East Nelson Street. Eric Matthew Wynns, 44, died from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Michael Lee Ralston was booked March 20 into Gregg County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He remained jailed Tuesday on bonds totaling $600,000.
Two people were shot multiple times Jan. 24 on South 12th Street in Longview, killing one of them. Officers responded at about 11:23 p.m. to the reported shooting, police said. Two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One of the victims, 32-year-old Cedric Evers, later died from his injuries.
Dominique Sheffield, 28, of Longview, was jailed in Smith County in the shooting. He remained jailed Tuesday on a $2 million bond on a murder charge.
Officers on Jan. 16 responded to a reported shooting at The Gilmer Apartments in the 700 block of Gilmer Road in Longview, police previously reported. Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Cyan Winn dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Adrian Devon Grissom, 30, of Longview was jailed in the shooting that investigators believe began as a “domestic dispute” between the two.
Anyone with information about a homicide is encouraged to contact Longview Police at (903) 237-1110, Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.com .