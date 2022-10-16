Students from Longview, Spring Hill and Pine Tree ISDs were recently recognized by the College Board National Recognition Program as scholar students.
Based of their academic achievements in school and performance on the PSAT/NMSQT, or PSAT 10 score, students were named national program recipients or nationally commended students, an honor for students who hold top 3 to 5% scores on the PSAT/NMSQT test throughout the country.
Spring Hill ISD
Spring Hill High School senior Luisa Trujillo represented the district and earned the National Hispanic Recognition Award from CBRP.
Trujillo said she is honored to receive the recognition and that she has studied hard in hopes to make a better future for herself and her family.
“It’s an opportunity to get ahead. As an immigrant from Mexico, I know my parents, they graduated in Mexico, and they brought us here, and that took a lot of effort on both my dad's and mom's part. I just want to make them proud and get a college degree and take care of them if I have to when they grow old,” she said.
Spring Hill principal Melinda Kidwell said she is proud of Trujillo and her accomplishment.
“She really pushes herself with these more challenging classes that she takes so that she is always up and ready for the challenge for sure. We are very proud of her for many different reasons but I am also happy for her that she was able to receive this recognition because she deserves it so much,” Kidwell said.
Longview ISD
For Longview ISD, Delia Fourie, Christina Holder, and Hannah E. McCrory were recognized as nationally commended students by the CBRP.
Longview High School principal James Brewer said the district is proud of the students, especially those who take advantage of all the academic programs the school offers.
“Longview High School prides itself on offering unlimited opportunities for Longview students, including more than 300 course offerings to meet the needs of all students. The National Merit Scholarship Program recognizes Longview High School’s commitment to academic excellence and its students’ commitment to setting and attaining lofty academic goals,” Brewer said.
He mentioned that students begin preparation for the National Merit Competition process long before their senior year, by encouraging freshmen and sophomores to take the PSAT to obtain a baseline assessment of their academic abilities and strengthen them before taking the PSAT as a junior and entering the National Merit Scholarship competition.
“Rising juniors receive specialized instruction for the October PSAT administration, learning general PSAT test-taking strategies and the specific knowledge and skills needed for the reading, writing and math sections of the PSAT. They are also encouraged to utilize Khan Academy to individualize preparation material,” Brewer said.
"Our three 2023 Commended Scholars also participate in Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, and/or dual credit programs. Rigorous courses are the greatest indicator of academic success, and that rigor leads students to success on the PSAT.”
Nationally commended students Holder and McCrory are excited for the honor and are thankful for the teachers who helped them reach the recognition.
“I appreciate the quality of education I’ve received to help me earn this honor, and I am thankful for the opportunity to represent Longview High School in this way,” Holder said.
“It feels so exciting to know that my hard work over the past four years has paid off. I am so honored that I am able to represent Longview on a national scale, especially considering how selective this process is,” added McCrory.
Pine Tree ISD
Numerous Pine Tree ISD students were recognized by the College Board.
Pine Tree High School students Alexandra Sanchez, Anna Naseiro, Chadea Gipson, Damil Arogo, Jose Aranda received recognition by the CBRP.
The campus also received recognition with two commended students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Grant Beakley and Asyiah Bray were among the 34,000 commended students throughout the nation who are being recognized.
Beakley and Bray are proud to represent the city of Longview with the honor.
“I was very excited to be honored with this commendation and see my efforts pay off,” said Bray.
“When I was presented with this award, I was honored to be one of the few students to represent Longview with such an award. I was glad my hard work paid off and Longview will be recognized for my efforts,” added Beakley.
Pine Tree High School principal Cleo Wadley said he is proud of the students to receive the scholar recognition, but also happy to see the support of parents and dedication of teachers being showcased.
“Our teachers are lifelong learners who spend their time doing research on best practices to meet the individual needs of the young scholars under their care. Furthermore, the faculty works together to build a school culture where high expectations are the norm,” Wadley said.
Wadley also said he considers the recognition as a reflection of the school's culture and values.
“We reinforce the importance of worthwhile work and through such work we make the world a better place. Also, we accept that we are in control of achieving our goals despite whatever barriers we may face. If we work with integrity and diligence there is nothing we can't accomplish. Finally, we celebrate success. We find that when we celebrate success it creates positive feedback in the organization that begets even more success,” he said.