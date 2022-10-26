Because of the threat of inclement weather, the date of this week's football game between Longview and Tyler High has been been changed.
The top-ranked Lobos and Lions will now meet on Thursday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled or 7 p.m.
Sub-varsity games have also been changed and will be played at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Longview head football coach and athletic director John King, this was a mutual agreement between both districts due to the forecast of inclement weather on Friday.