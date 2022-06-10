Traveling to Washington D.C at the age of 98 was certainly not a problem for former Merchant Marine James Lindsey. If he sailed and flew over the Atlantic Ocean more than 40 years ago, a quick trip to the nation’s capital to pick up a well-deserved recognition would probably feel like a quick ride around the corner.
Lindsey’s passion for serving his country was recognized on May 18 when he was awarded a bronze and gold plated medal at the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol Building.
His patriotic efforts come from his early days as a teenager, when he decided he wanted to enlist in the service. Even though Merchant Marines is not the service where he wanted to enlist, it would hold a special place for him that would be recognized seven decades later.
“When I was receiving that medal, I felt elated,” Lindsey said. “We were finally recognized for something that we had put our lives at stake.”
The role of the merchant marine during World War II was the proof of a noble and misunderstood endeavor. They were utilized in all major combat areas but never really received the recognition they deserved.
Mariners were in charge of supplying trucks, tanks, uniforms, weapons and all types of fuels to the troops that participated during the war. Around 8,500 tons of cargo were delivered per hour to U.S. and allied armed forces during the final years of WWII.
This was also the service with the highest mortality rate with one out of 26 dying, according to a U.S. document given in the commemoration ceremony.
U.S. Merchant Marines had to pay income tax on every dollar earned, had no post war hospitalization and didn’t receive any veteran benefit. It was until 1988 when they were finally given a GI Bill status.
“To be recognized with this medal after all these years is extremely important,” said Dale Howell, one Lindsey's daughters. “Every mariner deserves this recognition.”
For Lindsey and Howell, going to D.C. to receive the medal surrounded by some of the nation's leading legislators was the culmination of a lifetime dedicated to patriotism.
“We felt really important when we were given this recognition by such important people,” said Lindsey.
One of the main reasons why the trip was possible for both was because of the help granted by the Gary Sinise Foundation, an organization that offers different kinds of services to veterans.
Sinise played the role of Lieutenant Dan in "Forrest Gump."
The foundation donated $15,000 dollars for veterans to pay plane tickets, hotel, food and other expenses.
Former Mariners were given their own individual medals but the real gold medal was presented by Nancy Pelosi to one of the troop leaders. The big gold meal is out for display at the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.
During the trip, both Lindsey and Howell were mesmerized by the facilities inside the U.S. Capitol.
“To me, being a tourist in a way, the Capitol was just something that I can’t explain,” Howell said. “The ceilings are all done in gold, there's paintings on the ceiling and the statues were everywhere, it was absolutely gorgeous.”
The trip brought many special memories to Lindsey. He was able to meet other veterans and share stories they all lived during the war. However, getting to enjoy a personal moment with Congressman Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) was one of the highlights of the trip.
“I feel honored that Louie pushed my wheelchair and took us around the building showing us statues and the gift shop,” Lindsey said. “It was a real pleasure to have him there.”
Prior to being awarded with the medal, Lindsey had only received a thank you letter from former president Harry Truman.
For Howell, who described herself as “married with the military,” the standout moment of the trip was seeing her father recognized with such an honorable distinction alongside former veterans that went through the same during the war.
“I was so proud of my father receiving this recognition at 98 years of age,” she said. “It was an emotional moment where I was in tears.”
After serving the country for 28 years in both the Merchant Marines and the Air Force, Lindsey retired as Lieutenant Colonel in 1970. He currently resides in Longview awaiting his 100th birthday.
“It’s been 98 years so far but I’m going for 100, I’m going to make that too,” he said.