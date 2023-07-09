Chaniya Polk, Sassy Collections owner, was encouraged by a friend to reach out to 3-N-1 Trinity Services; she wasn't sure what to expect initially but found the experience invaluable.
"You're never too young to start a business," Polk said. "Don't be scared. Just reach out. Figure out what you can learn. Be open to learning, be open to ask questions."
Sassy Collections is a clothing boutique located in Longview. Twenty-three-year-old Polk started her business nearly five years ago, selling clothes, lip gloss and accessories online, out of her car or her mother's house. Now she's celebrated one year at her brick-and-mortar location.
Young East Texas business owners and aspiring businesses attended the Entrepreneur Conference and Young Adult Pitch Competition – Let's Get It Right The First Time on July 8.
"Today is all about entrepreneurs coming together and getting the information they need to get their business right the first time," 3-N-1 Trinity Services Executive Director Darice Anderson said.
3-N-1 Trinity Services hosted the event to empower entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs with valuable insights, resources, and support to start or scale their businesses.
Anderson said the conference was held at Journeys of the Heart, located at 806 Duckenfield Avenue, intentionally to affect positive change within the community.
Most of the people who attended are from Tyler or East Texas.
"When we have thriving entrepreneurs, it can hit our economy. That's more taxes, which helps us continue building, especially in these areas," Anderson said.
Anderson worked one-on-one with Polk to pitch business ideas to investors and determine and define her strengths and weaknesses.
"That was my first time sitting down, actually looking at my business, breaking down everything," Polk said. "Everybody always talks about it, but you never just sit there and put the work in and try to do it."
The event included guest speakers on topics like Mental Health in Business and Financial Management and Marketing, a Pitch Competition and 20 vendors selling everything from jewelry and T-shirts to baked goods and wrap-around services.
Eight young entrepreneurs participated in the pitch competition to explain their businesses and how their services and products help improve the communities' quality. The top participant won a $1,000 grand prize for building their business.
Anderson said young people often need to learn what resources are available. That's 3-N-1 Trinity Services' purpose.
"We want economic development, like serious economic development here in Tyler, so when their businesses are thriving, they can hire people, and then the economy is going good," Anderson said. "They were being successful by default, so we can come in and help them understand you were successful by default, but let's make it intentional."