While residents in Longview continue to grieve the death of former Longview High School Principal James Brewer, hours away at De Kalb ISD staff from the school he previously led are also remembering his impact on the district.
Brewer was born Jan. 8, 1958, in Magnolia, Arkansas. He was the third of seven children, raised by their mother Earnestine, according to information from LISD. He was a 1976 graduate of Magnolia High School and four years later graduated from Southern Arkansas State with a BSE degree and also received ME Degree from Texas A&M-Commerce. He served through 2019 on the alumni board at his alma mater, Southern Arkansas University.
De Kalb ISD Superintendent Donna McDaniel said she heard about Brewer's passing at a school board meeting last night.
"We found out in the middle of our board meeting so we had to stop and have a moment of silence...because he was a great man," she said.
According to McDaniel, Brewer started with the district in 1990 as a track coach and assistant principal and later became superintendent. He was with the district for 17 years before making his move to Longview in 2007, she said.
During his tenure at De Kalb, McDaniel got to know Brewer well and considered him a dear friend. Even after his departure from the district, the two stayed in touch and frequently chatted on the phone, she said. The last time she spoke to him in May, he mentioned coming to visit everyone in De Kalb, she said.
"There’s so many wonderful things I could say about Mr. Brewer," she said. "He had a heart of gold, he was a many of integrity, honesty, he always put students first. He knew the true meaning of giving grace and showing mercy."
He held family, faith, friends and fairness to the highest degree and believed students should get every opportunity to be their best self, she said.
Brewer's death has come as a huge loss to everyone in the district and said everyone in the district thought they would be seeing him again soon. She continued that his heart, character and legacy will live on forever in the district through its students and staff.
"If anyone deserves it, James Brewer deserves all the kindest words we can say. I sincerely mean that," McDaniel said.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack and District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy, who not only graduated from LHS together but also knew Brewer, came forward to pay their respects.
Mack’s three children went to LHS during Brewer’s tenure and he said Brewer was a blessing to his children and many more.
“He cared more for those children and did more for them in his time as principal than any principal ever has at Longview High School,” he said. “He connected with them. He mentored them. He took care of them. He provided for them, not just at school, but outside of school. He is, and was, the best thing that ever happened to Longview High School.”
Brewer related to students and facilitated good communication between the school and families, Mack added. He made his presence known in the community by attending funerals, weddings and other events to support students.
“He knew their needs,” Mack said. “He knew the kids that were in trouble. He knew the kids that had family issues, and he took care of them, and he got people to help take care of them in ways that those kids would never have succeeded otherwise. He took a personal interest in those individuals at Longview High School.”
He described Brewer as a man of strong faith who prayed for students.
“He’s irreplaceable,” Mack said. “You’ll never replace James Brewer at Longview High School.”
Snoddy said that while she didn't have close contact with Brewer, she knew him to be a man of honor and integrity and that he was willing to work with employees on all levels.
"If you were an employee in the district you grew to respect Mr. Brewer," she said. "He was an amazing leader, he will definitely be missed, it’s gonna be so hard to fill his shoes, he was just a remarkable person."
Josh Kee, SAU alumni board’s vice president for advancement, said Brewer was a faithful Mulerider.
“He was a regular attendee at Mulegating, our form of tailgating here at SAU, especially on homecoming, where you can find him grilling and kind of fellowshipping with he and his fraternity brothers,” Kee said. “It just kind of seemed like that would be their annual get-together on homecoming. Anytime myself or anyone from our advancement team was through Longview area, James Paul was always open and eager to accept a visit and hear about what was going on at his alma mater.”
As a member of the alumni board, Brewer helped honor university alumni with various awards, plan events and share the news of the university’s growth, Kee said.
Kee said Brewer will be missed.
“The biggest thing I remember about James Paul is, when you met him for the first time, you felt like you knew him forever,” Kee said. “[He was] just one of those guys that was the most welcoming, caring person that you just want to be around or surround yourself with.”