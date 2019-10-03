The Washington Post
WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats want to know more about Rick Perry’s travels to Ukraine and conversations with officials there, signaling that the mild-mannered energy secretary won’t escape the intense of heat of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
In a memo released Wednesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said he plans to issue a subpoena for White House documents by the end of the week centered on Trump’s requests to the Ukrainian government to open an investigation into one of his chief political rivals, former vice president Joe Biden.
Among the records his committee is seeking are any related to Perry’s attendance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inauguration on May 20 as well as a White House meeting Perry attended three days later.
Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, similarly sent a letter to Perry on Tuesday asking him what instructions Trump gave him when the Cabinet official flew to Ukraine in May, as well as who asked Perry to go there in the first place. And three House committees on Monday issueda sweeping subpoena to Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, in part seeking documents related to Perry.
The multiple congressional inquiries have put a spotlight on Perry, who has distinguished himself during his time in the job for avoiding controversy. Though the energy secretary is not accused of wrongdoing and has not been directly subpoenaed, Perry and his Energy Department spent Wednesday reassuring congressional Democrats they will cooperate with the impeachment probe.
“We’re going to work with Congress and answer all their questions,” Perry told reporters Wednesday at a departmental event in Chicago on artificial intelligence.
Leading a department he once called to eliminate when running for president in 2012, Perry has kept his head down and avoided the scandals that embroiled some of Trump’s original energy and environmental policy team members, including former Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt and ex-Interior Department secretary Ryan Zinke, who were both ousted amid ethics investigations. Perry’s easygoing demeanor has let him develop productive relationships with members of Congress on both sides of the aisle.
“Regardless of subject, the Department is always willing to work with Congress in response to requests that follow proper procedures,” Energy Department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes wrote by email.
An explosive whistleblower complaint from an anonymous U.S. intelligence official alleged Trump did not want to meet with Zelensky until he saw how the new Ukrainian leader “chose to act” in office. In May, Perry led the American delegation to Zelensky’s inauguration in lieu of Vice President Pence after Pence canceled his planned trip, according to the complaint.
Two months later, on July 25, Trump repeatedly urged Zelensky in a phone call to investigate Biden, offering to enlist Attorney General William Barr in that effort while dangling the possibility of a White House meeting, according to a rough transcript of the call the White House released.
On Wednesday, Perry declined to say to reporters whether he was on the July phone call. He joked that he was asked to fill in for Pence in Ukraine in May because he is “just such a darn good Cabinet member.”
As energy secretary, Perry has regularly traveled to Eastern Europe to promote the sale of U.S.-produced natural gas and coal. “I’ve had the opportunity to go into so many different countries to represent the United States, our energy opportunities,” Perry said Wednesday. “Ukraine is one of those.”
It is not unusual for energy secretaries to have a hand in foreign policy. Ernest Moniz, a nuclear physicist who served as President Barack Obama’s energy secretary, played a central role in brokering the Iran nuclear deal in 2015.
Energy secretaries “do get involved from time to time on diplomatic issues,” said Susan Tierney, a former assistant secretary for policy at the Energy Department under Obama.
Curbing Eastern and Central European countries’ dependence on Russia for electricity and heating fuel was “very early on a priority” for the Trump administration, according to George David Banks, a former Trump White House energy policy adviser. Given Perry’s happy-go-lucky charm — and the fact that former secretary of state Rex Tillerson was recused from dealing with several energy issues because of his previous job as ExxonMobil’s chief executive — it made sense for Perry to work on Ukraine, Banks said.
“He’s a natural-born diplomat,” Banks said.
Ukraine, rich with its own natural gas reserves, does not import gas from the United States, unlike some Eastern European nations such as Poland and Lithuania. But it does take in and burn American coal — about 4.8 million tons of it in 2018, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Most of that U.S.-to-Ukraine-bound coal is of a special grade often used in manufacturing steel, a major industry in Ukraine. The United States is only one of a few coal-exporting countries that has that type of coal.
The country has its own coal reserves, but much of them are located in contested territory in eastern Ukraine. Facing costly imports from Russia, Ukraine has begun getting coal supplies from the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, and others places in recent years, according to EIA.
In November, Perry touted a shipment of Pennsylvania coal to Ukraine as “just one example of America’s readiness and commitment to help diversify Europe’s energy markets.”
Another major priority for Perry is opposing the construction of Nord Stream 2, a proposed gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany that many nations, including the United States, fear will increase the European Union’s reliance on Russia for its energy needs. While in Ukraine in May, Perry promised that Trump would back a bill sanctioning companies involved in the project.
“The United States Senate is going to pass a bill, the House is going to approve it, and it’s going to go to the president and he’s going to sign it,” Perry said.