Ron DeSantis will appear with billionaire Elon Musk during an online Twitter event Wednesday to discuss “important information about future plans,” officials with the Florida governor’s political team confirmed, the same day the Florida governor is expected to formally declare that he’s running for president.
The appearance, set for 5 p.m. will occur on Twitter Spaces, a platform for live audio conversations, an official said.
NBC News first reported DeSantis’ appearance with Musk, the industrialist and tech magnate who owns Twitter.
Musk, whose popularity with conservatives has soared since taking over the online platform, has signaled an openness to DeSantis’ candidacy in the past. It is unknown, however, if he will endorse the governor’s candidacy during Wednesday’s event.
His support would offer a significant boost for the governor, who would be running against former Republican President Donald Trump in a GOP primary should he declare his candidacy.
DeSantis is holding a donor and supporter retreat starting Wednesday in Miami, with a more traditional campaign roll-out expected sometime next week.