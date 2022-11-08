Multiple key national races remained up for grabs Tuesday evening, including the closely watched Senate race in Pennsylvania between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.
At about 9:15 p.m., Fetterman led with 51.8% of the votes.
In Georgia, incumbent Democratic Sen. Rapael Warnock barely trailed former NFL star Herschel Walker. Walker, a Republican, had 49.3% of the ballots as of about 9:15 p.m.
Also in Georgia, incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp was expanding his lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams. Kemp had 54% of the ballots late Tuesday compared with 45.3% for Abrams.
Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was easily re-elected to a second term Tuesday, spearheading a Republican red wave in Florida that swept all four Cabinet positions and the U.S. Senate race.
DeSantis had 57.1% of the vote to Democrat Charlie Crist’s 42.2%, the first time a Florida governor’s race was decided by more than a point or so since Crist’s victory as a Republican in 2006.
DeSantis’ win is the seventh straight Republican victory in the governor’s race dating back to 1998 and appears to cement the state’s shift from an evenly split swing state into a solidly Republican one.
Democrats had come close in 2010, 2014 and 2018, losing by narrower margins each time. DeSantis defeated Democrat Andrew Gillum by just 0.4 points after having trailed in most polls.
This time, there was no real drama as DeSantis led most polls by healthy margins.
DeSantis’ victory also could set the stage for a run for president in 2024. He did not answer when Crist asked at last month’s lone debate whether he would serve a full term in reelected, and his culture war fights and increased national profile as an exemplar of “freedom” from any anti-COVID measures have long been thought to be a precursor to a White House bid.
But the man who almost single-handedly boosted DeSantis’ governor hopes in 2018, former President Donald Trump, is reportedly planning to make his own announcement sometime this month.
Trump called the governor “Ron DeSanctimonious” at an event in Ohio on Saturday, a throwback to his insults and nicknames of GOP primary opponents in 2016.
Florida Senate
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio won reelection Tuesday, comfortably defeating Democratic opponent Val Demings in a race defined by pervasive economic pessimism and the national Democratic Party’s reluctance to compete in a state increasingly seen as a conservative stronghold.
With the victory, Rubio, 51, becomes the first Republican U.S. senator in Florida history to win a third term in office — and cements his place as one of the most consequential GOP politicians of his era in the state even as his national political ambitions remain thwarted for the time being.
The Associated Press called the race for Rubio shortly after all polling stations in the state closed at 8 p.m. With 77% of the vote in, the Republican held a lead of more than 13 percentage points over the Democratic nominee, winning more than 56% of the vote.
The loss leaves Demings, a three-term congresswoman from Orlando, with an uncertain future in politics little more than two years after she was considered a potential running mate for then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Despite being an underdog, she impressed many Democrats with her prodigious fundraising and dogged criticism of Rubio. But in a state now dominated by Republicans, and her seat in the U.S. House filled, she has no obvious path forward to future office in Florida.
Rubio never appeared seriously threatened by Demings, overcoming her fundraising edge and law-enforcement background to lead in nearly every public poll of the race.
The lack of drama was a change from Rubio’s past Senate races. In 2010, he ran a successful insurgent campaign against then-GOP Governor Charlie Crist, beating him in a Republican primary and later in the general election, when Crist ran as an independent candidate.
In 2016, Rubio initially opted against running for reelection, choosing instead to seek the GOP’s presidential nomination. At the time, he said he would either win the nomination or become a private citizen.
But in June of that year, after Donald Trump crushed his presidential aspirations, he reversed himself, deciding to run again for Senate in part, he said at the time, because of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando that left 49 people dead.
He went on to easily defeat the Democratic Senate nominee, former U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy, in the general election.
Recreational cannabis
Maryland voters approved a constitutional amendment Tuesday to legalize adult-use cannabis.
The vote on the issue was called by the Associated Press at about 9:40 p.m. when unofficial election results showed nearly two-thirds of voters opting for legalization.
Maryland joins Washington, D.C., and 19 other states that already have legalized adult-use cannabis. Voters in four other states also were voting Tuesday on recreational marijuana.
Even though Maryland voters chose to legalize recreational cannabis, it doesn’t mean that any adult aged 21 and older will be able to walk into the nearest dispensary and legally buy cannabis. Tuesday’s vote essentially gives Maryland lawmakers the green light to go ahead and set up a recreational industry that could start as soon as July 1.
Approval of adult-use cannabis will trigger some legislation passed in the 2022 session. That includes a transitional period between Jan. 1 and July 1 where some penalties related to cannabis possession would be lessened. People who possess up to an ounce and a half of cannabis can be fined $100 and criminal penalties for possession up to 2.5 ounces will be replaced with civil citations. The law change also will establish a process for expungement of past cannabis possession convictions.