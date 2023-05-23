WASHINGTON — Florida Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar and Texas Democrat Rep. Veronica Escobar have teamed up on a sprawling immigration bill that aims to revamp asylum processing, slash visa backlogs and provide a path to legal status for millions of undocumented immigrants.
The nearly 500-page bill, announced Tuesday, represents a rare bipartisan effort on immigration, a topic that has become a political wedge issue and source of stalemate in Congress for decades. And it includes proposals that incorporate elements from earlier, narrower bipartisan immigration bills.
The proposed legislation would create a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children, known as Dreamers. It would also establish a program to allow other undocumented immigrants to live and work in the country legally if they pay restitution.
The measure would overhaul how asylum claims are processed at the border and invest more money into border security infrastructure and technology. And the bill would also address green card backlogs and revise the agricultural visa system.
This latest immigration effort comes 10 years after the Senate, then controlled by Democrats, passed a bipartisan, comprehensive immigration package, which never got a vote in the Republican-led House.
Lawmakers have since tried and failed to pass legislation providing a citizenship path to Dreamers and other groups. There are currently about 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. with no avenue to fix their immigration statuses.
Congress is currently split along partisan lines the same way as it was in 2013, and the pressure for lawmakers to pass immigration legislation has heightened. A Texas federal judge is poised to strike down protections for Dreamers as soon as next month, while record numbers of migrants traveling to the southwest border have strained resources.
Escobar, whose district includes El Paso along the border, said that she sees a chance for this time to be different from the 2013 effort. She pointed to recent bipartisan successes in Congress, including on bipartisan gun control and infrastructure legislation.
“There is, I think, an opportunity with a House of Representatives and with a Senate where there’s not an overwhelming majority on either side,” Escobar said. “In other words, there’s an opportunity through the middle to come up with a solution.”
She also said the legislation already has some co-sponsors and hopes that “the list continues to grow.”
Still, the legislation will face challenges in the divided Congress, with Republicans wary of provisions legalizing undocumented immigrants and Democrats reluctant to accept more money toward border security.
Earlier this month, House Republicans passed a sweeping border security bill without a single Democratic vote, dooming any chances for the bill to move as drafted in the Democrat-controlled Senate. Also, the White House said President Joe Biden would veto that bill.
Salazar and Escobar’s legislation would establish a path to permanent residency for certain foreign citizens, including undocumented immigrants who entered the U.S. younger than 18 and have lived in the country continuously for the three years prior to the bill’s enactment.
It would also offer a path to permanent residency for recipients of Temporary Protected Status, which offers deportation relief and work permits to immigrants from countries in crisis.
The last time Congress passed legislation that created a path to legal status for a broad population of undocumented immigrants was in 1986.