WASHINGTON — When Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., meets President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss the debt limit, there are some structural advantages in favor of emerging from the fight this summer without tanking financial markets that didn’t exist in 2011, a similar moment in U.S. political history.
The talks are starting with plenty of time to reach agreement before the Treasury Department’s supply of cash and accounting maneuvers runs out, possibly in June. When House Republicans and then-Speaker John A. Boehner, R-Ohio, took control in early 2011, they spent months battling the Obama administration and Democratic leaders over unfinished fiscal 2011 spending bills before even turning to the debt ceiling.
That debate over stopgap bills to avoid a partial government shutdown was occurring even as the Obama Treasury Department was warning of a debt limit breach by mid-May, in which bondholders and every beneficiary of government spending were at risk of missed payments.
Serious talks to resolve the debt ceiling standoff didn’t even begin until mid-April, though by that time Treasury had pushed its “x date” back to July, and ultimately to Aug. 2.
President Barack Obama met with House Republicans on June 1 to discuss the budget and debt limit, and he played golf with Boehner later in the month. But Obama and Boehner didn’t really get down to their own private negotiations until July, after negotiations led by then-Vice President Biden and then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, R-Va., collapsed June 23.
The Obama-Boehner talks then faltered after Boehner couldn’t sell tax increases to his conference and Obama was hemmed in by a bipartisan Senate agreement that called for higher taxes than he’d agreed to with Boehner.
Still, in early 2011, deficit-cutting was all the rage. Senior members of both parties were on board, including Obama, and the midterm elections turned in part on a backlash over spending increases that occurred both under Obama and the Democrats and during the George W. Bush administration. Boehner had some 40 additional GOP votes to work with than McCarthy and his razor-thin majority today.
Going into the debt limit talks, Republicans were emboldened by the April 2011 appropriations package that cut nondefense discretionary spending below the previous year.
Days after the spending bill cleared, House Republicans adopted an austere budget blueprint written by then-Budget Chairman Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., envisioning sweeping changes to entitlement programs. They lost just four Republicans on the party-line vote — exactly the margin McCarthy has today — while still adopting the budget with about 20 votes to spare.
There wasn’t much question that any debt limit package would contain deficit-reducing measures; the question was what mix of spending cuts, tax increases or both would be part of it. But that turned out to be a complicated negotiation, and negotiators didn’t leave themselves much time to figure it out.
Ultimately the 2011 deficit-reduction and debt ceiling increase package — with its tight discretionary caps and “supercommittee” to achieve further savings — cleared the Senate on Aug. 2, with Obama’s signature a little later just ahead of Treasury’s deadline.
Fast forward to 2023, and McCarthy goes into the talks after needing 15 ballots to be elected speaker; there is little sign of agreement within his conference on how to cut spending or what a budget blueprint would look like; and there’s no appetite among Democrats for spending cuts, at least without putting tax increases on the table.
It’s not clear how solid support for linking cuts to the debt limit is among Senate Republicans. Just half the conference signed onto a letter last week from Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rick Scott, R-Fla., saying they “do not intend to vote for a debt-ceiling increase without structural reforms to address current and future fiscal realities and manage out-of-control government policies.”
There’s also less support among voters for reducing deficits. According to Gallup, 64 percent of those polled in March 2011 said they “personally worry” about federal spending and deficits “a great deal.” By March 2022, that figure had dropped to 48 percent.
Meanwhile, House Republicans have already floated the option of disarming the debt limit, at least temporarily, through a series of short-term suspensions while negotiations are ongoing. McCarthy has declined to publicly comment, saying he won’t negotiate in the press, but he’s clearly stated that “default” is not an option.
And, of course, arguing they learned their lesson from 2011, Biden and top Democrats are refusing to negotiate as part of the debt limit talks — calling instead for a “clean” increase without conditions.
So on the surface, it might appear that McCarthy is going into the discussions already needing to figure out face-saving terms of surrender. But to top GOP lawmakers and veterans of debt limit battles on both sides of the aisle, the fight is only beginning.
“The president knows full well, since he was a negotiating partner years ago, that this has been done before,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters Tuesday, downplaying the fact he didn’t sign the Lee-Scott letter. “And I think the deal has to be cut, obviously, between the House majority and the Democratic president in order to have a chance to survive over here. So we’re all behind Kevin and wishing him well in the negotiation.”
McConnell has also pledged that the U.S. would never default on its obligations.