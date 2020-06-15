In a major victory for gay and transgender workers in Texas and nationwide, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that federal civil rights law prohibits employers from discriminating against workers on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
Though it's one of a majority of states that do not offer explicit protections for LGBTQ communities, the ruling carries particular weight in Texas, where proposals to add them historically have been dead on arrival in the Republican-dominated state Legislature. Some of the state's biggest cities, however, have passed some protections in employment, housing or public spaces.
The decision was a defeat not just for the employers, but also the Trump administration, which argued that the law’s plain wording compelled a ruling for the employers. Gorsuch, a conservative appointee of President Donald Trump, concluded the opposite, and Trump said Monday he accepted the court's “very powerful decision.”
Gorsuch was joined in the majority by Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s four liberal members. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s other Supreme Court pick, dissented, along with Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.
Texas impact
Jason Smith, a Fort Worth employment attorney who represented Stacy Bailey, a Mansfield ISD art teacher who was put on leave after showing students a photo of her now-wife, called the far-reaching ruling a pleasant surprise because it “covers everybody in the rainbow.” He had not dared hope for such a comprehensive opinion, he said.
“I can’t tell you how many phone calls we’ve had at our law office from LGBTQ folks who we had to tell the courts were going to turn their case out,” Smith said.
Now, he said, “we can do something for them.”
Many federal courts, including those in and governing Texas, had ruled that Title VII did not protect workers from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
The state’s first LGBTQ Caucus, founded in 2019, has pushed for a comprehensive nondiscrimination law for LGBTQ Texans. Long a legislative push from some Democrats, that proposal has never gone far at the Capitol in Austin, facing particular resistance from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the socially conservative state Senate he leads.
Now the fight moves to the state Capitol, where lawmakers said they will fight for similar protections in housing and other spheres. Wesley Story, a communications associate for Progress Texas, said it's time "to expand those protections to other areas including education, housing and health care."
"Equal protection for LGBTQ employees is now the land of the land!" tweeted state Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, a member of the LGBTQ Caucus. "I’ve never been more happy to strike a piece of legislation off my bill list for next session."
Zwiener added that she looks forward to fighting for other protections not covered by Monday's ruling.
Celebrating the victory, the caucus said "our work is far from over" and promised to pursue comprehensive anti-discrimination protections in the state, in spheres such as housing, adoption and health care.
Across the U.S.
The outcome is expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the country, because most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination. An estimated 11.3 million LGBT people live in the U.S., according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA law school.
Gerald Bostock, a gay county government worker from Georgia whose lawsuit was one of three the Supreme Court decided Monday, said no one should should have to be “fearful of losing their job because of who they are, who they love or how they identify. And the justices have now made sure that we won’t have to worry about that.”
The transgender case was brought by Aimee Stephens, who worked for years at a Michigan funeral home before being fired after informing the owners and colleagues of her gender transition. Stephens died of kidney failure in May, after seeing her case argued at the Supreme Court in October.
John Bursch, who argued the appeal from the funeral home owner, said, “Americans must be able to rely on what the law says, and it is disappointing that a majority of the justices were unwilling to affirm that commonsense principle. Redefining ‘sex’ to mean ‘gender identity’ will create chaos and enormous unfairness for women and girls in athletics, women’s shelters, and many other contexts.”
But Monday’s decision is not likely to be the court’s last word on a host of issues revolving around LGBT rights, Gorsuch noted.
Rights groups have said they will challenge the administration's effort to roll back anti-discrimination protections for transgender people in health care. Lawsuits are pending over transgender athletes’ participation in school sporting events, and courts are dealing with cases about sex-segregated bathrooms and locker rooms, a subject that the justices seemed concerned about during arguments in October. Employers who have religious objections to employing LGBT people also might be able to raise those claims in a different case, Gorsuch said.
“But none of these other laws are before us; we have not had the benefit of adversarial testing about the meaning of their terms, and we do not prejudge any such question today,” he wrote.
Jessica Shortall, managing director of Texas Competes, a coalition of businesses that make “the economy case for equality,” called Monday’s ruling a major victory — but said there is more work to come on the state level.
“We know from employers that they want to see comprehensive protections for LGBTQ workers and their families,” said Shortall, whose group helped defeat a controversial 2017 “bathroom bill” that would have forbidden transgender Texans from accessing certain public facilities. “It helps them as a competitive tool.”