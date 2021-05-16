The Texas Workforce Commission is warning Texans about cleverly designed fake social media sites and impostor emails.
The emails are designed to look like they come from the agency but are scams seeking to enable thieves to steal Texans’ identities, according to the workforce commission.
Texans seeking unemployment benefits are warned not to send personal information or transact any business except through the Texas Workforce Commission's unemployment insurance portal or Telecenters.
In addition, a recent scam using a spoof email address designed to mimic the workforce commission address attempted to defraud some unemployment benefits recipients of funds by demanding direct deposit information in exchange for services.
No authorized Texas Workforce Commission representative will demand payment to expedite cases, and the commission does not solicit information such as Social Security numbers through email.