Dorothy Daniels has been hosting and attending National Night Out parties since the 1990s. A resident along 14th Street in Longview, Daniels said the tradition started after trouble on the neighboring 12th Street started to affect her neighborhood.
"Over on 12th Street we had so many problems so I went out to the police station and I reported it," she said. "We could hear gunshots from 12th Street to 14th so I went down there and I told them (officers) about it."
Daniels said she was recommended to start participating in National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
According to the city of Longview, National Night Out (NNO) unites communities and local law enforcement by holding annual parties to encourage residents to get to know their neighbors, to build a partnership between the police and the community and to educate everyone on crime prevention.
Daniels was one of many residents at the NNO kick-off event Tuesday at Maude Cobb Convention Center. Last year it was held at the Longview Exhibit Center while the convention center was undergoing renovations.
A number of local city and county officials were in attendance at the event including City Manager Rolin McPhee, Assistant City Manager MaryAnn Hagenbucher, District 1 Councilman Tem Carpenter, District 3 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy, District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle, Police Chief Anthony Boone, Fire Chief J.P. Steelman and Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.
Throughout the center, numerous local groups were set up with booths providing information and promotional materials including Visit Longview, Longview Regional, Christus Good Shepherd, Oak St. Health, American Red Cross and more. Burgers, hot dogs and drinks were also provided for attendees.
This year, Daniels plans to host her neighborhood's NNO party which she and her neighbors usually take turns doing, she said. Their parties typically consist of games for children and adults, food and music.
She believes the parties are a good way to get the neighborhood together and take a stance against crime, she said.
"I think it's a good thing to let the criminals know that we're not gonna stand for what they're doing and what they're putting out," Daniels said.
Jennifer Dales is one of the property managers at Paladin Apartments on Hawkins Parkway where the complex has held NNO parties for the last six years, she said.
Dales believes the parties are a great time to share with the community what's been going on throughout the year and what they can do to be there for each other, she said.
"And it's just a good way for the office to be able to just spend some time with (residents) that's not about collecting rent- it's just about enjoying company and giving back to them...and making sure they're taken care of," she said.
At it's last NNO party, management hosted a spooky bingo night with prizes which had a decent turnout of roughly 25 to 30 residents, she said. Because of the positive response, it plans to hold another bingo night at the coming party, she said.
Chief Boone welcomed the kick-off's return to the convention complex, which he said hasn't been hosted there in several years. He added he hoped the additional room would incentivize even more residents to show up to the event.
In Boone's opinion, NNO is a great way to bring communities together by inviting firefighters, police officers and other public safety personnel to mingle with residents and have real conversations.
"It lets our community know that your first responders are regular people- they went to your high school, they live in your neighborhood, they go to church with you, they eat at the same restaurants with you and it's just letting people sit down and visit as people," he said.
Nearly 90 NNO parties were hosted across the city and county last year and Boone hopes to beat that number this year, he said.
"I told my guys the goal is to have us up to 100 again for the Gregg County total and we'll see if we make that or not," he said.
National Night Out parties are scheduled Oct. 3. For more information on holding a neighborhood party, go to www.longviewtexas.gov/nno.