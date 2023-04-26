The National Weather Service is calling on East Texans to be prepared for the possibility of severe weather throughout the day and into the night.
The NWS is predicting an "enhanced" risk of severe weather throughout Longview and Tyler through Thursday's early morning hours. On the weather service's scale of risk, which goes from 0 to 5, an "enhanced" risk is level 3.
The NWS office in Shreveport says there is a 30 percent chance of damaging winds of 58 mph or greater occurring within 25 miles of Longview, Tyler and nearly all of East Texas. Additionally, just to our west, there is an increased possibility for winds of 74 mph or greater.
The weather service is also suggesting the possibility of tornadoes and severe hail, though the percentages aren't as high as those for severe weather. The tornado outlook suggest a 5% possibility for much of East Texas, while the severe hail outlook suggests a 15% risk for Tyler and a 5% risk for Longview.
The official forecast says "scattered severe storms (are) possible late this afternoon into early evening; a line of strong to severe storms will move across the area tonight into Thursday."