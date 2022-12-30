The National Weather Service says confidence continues to increase in the potential for severe weather on Monday.
Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes and locally heavy rainfall are the main threats, the NWS said.
A severe weather outlook issued Friday morning put the western areas of the East Texas region under a "slight" risk and the eastern areas under an "enhanced" risk of severe storms — while noting that changes in the forecast could take place given how far out the timing was.
"Showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase across the region Monday ahead of a strong upper level disturbance and associated dryline that will advance east across Oklahoma and Texas," the National Weather Service said. "Much warmer and more humid conditions will yield increasing instability over the area Monday, with ample wind shear expected to be in place for the potential for severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and night.
"Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall which may result in minor flooding of low lying, poor drainage areas are the main threats, before these storms diminish from west to east late Monday night through Tuesday morning."