A country music legend will grace the stage of LeTourneau University's Belcher Center as part of Neal McCoy's 29th annual East Texas Angel Network Concert.
Vince Gill will perform alongside McCoy and other guests yet to be announced at the concert slated for Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.
Gill has won 22 GRAMMY awards, more than any other male country music artist in history. His hit songs include "One More Last Chance," "I've Been Trying To Get Over You," "I Still Believe In You," and the powerful duet with Reba McEntire, "The Heart Won't Lie."
