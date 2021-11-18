Longview ISD’s Ned E. Williams Magnet STEAM Academy hosted its SmartLab learning facility grand opening on Thursday, demonstrating how students are putting the specialty equipment to use.
The lab has been in use since the beginning of the school year and a group of students visit it once a week, according to PYP Coordinator/Magnet Coordinator Christina Eagan.
The facility has equipment relating to robotics, computer graphics, circuitry and more, inspiring students to get creative with science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
Eagan said the best part of the lab is the learning process for the students, allowing them learn from their mistakes.
“The SmartLab is a way where the students have an opportunity to look at problems, think of solutions, think of inquiries and figure out what is the best way for them to do it. And what’s wonderful about it, is that it gives them the opportunity to fail because then through that they reflect and go back and see what they might’ve done wrong and fix it to a better solution,” she said, adding this is something that can help students in their futures beyond the classroom. “It also gives them an opportunity to work with other students and groups.”
She said the lab also allows students to experience hands-on learning, in contrast to what a traditional classroom offers.
“They love going in there and being able to do the different experiments. They like the fact that it's not a just in your seat type of place and can do things with their hands. This type of lab is really important for students who may feel like sitting in a more traditional sense can be more challenging for them,” Eagan said. “This gives those students an opportunity for a more hands-on experience and to be the stars of the classroom.”
According to Eagan, everything in the SmartLab is aligned to the standards of the state and has a full curriculum that comes with it.
“It helps them with their decision making, problem solving and being able to manage complex tasks," she said. “In the lab they are able to take a lot of information they are learning in the classroom and have materials and software to practice with it.”
The funding for the SmartLab was established with the help of Texas Council for International Studies (TCIS), according to Eagan.