Neiman Marcus has put its Longview distribution center and another in Texas up for sale, one of several steps the Dallas-based retailer is taking as it shifts its focus to online and full-price selling.
The distribution center, which was the first tenant of the Longview South Business Park when it opened in 1994, employs about 275 people, according to data maintained by Longview Economic Development Corp. The 447,772-square-foot facility has been the retailer's main distribution center where merchandise is received then sent to stores.
"We will continue to operate business as usual and will not make any decisions about the future of these facilities until we have a meaningful contract with a potential buyer," Rachel Hiatt, a spokeswoman for the company in Dallas, said Wednesday. "We have been part of the Longview community for many years and appreciate our long-standing relationship."
Among its relationships is one with the Junior League of Longview, whose Bargain Box retail store is substantially stocked with merchandise from Neiman Marcus. Sales of the merchandise fund operations of the League.
Kelsey Runge, 2019-2020 Junior League president, said Wednesday afternoon her organization was aware of the news from Neiman Marcus but hadn't yet heard how it might affect her organization's longstanding agreement to receive merchandise.
"I hope nothing changes, but if it does we'll do what we need to do to protect our nonprofit," she said.
Neiman Marcus opened in Longview in 1994 and expanded its facility in 2003. Its center in Las Colinas, also up for sale, houses online, catalog and IT operations. It employs about 1,450 people in 491,308 square feet of space that was constructed in the 1980s.
The company has three other distribution centers that are newer: one each in Dallas, Pennsylvania and California.
CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck said Neiman Marcus hasn’t yet figured out its ideal footprint for a distribution network.
“We’re putting these buildings on the market while the economy is going well and there’s a lot of distribution activity in Texas,” he said.
Possible sale of the distribution centers were among multiple steps the company announced Wednesday. Neiman Marcus said it also is shutting down the majority of its Last Call outlet shops and would be laying off about 750 people over the next several months.
It said 500 jobs would be cut by eliminating the off-price retail organization and closing almost all of its 22 stores by October. A couple of Last Call stores will remain open to sell Neiman Marcus clearance merchandise, and some Last Call staff members will be placed in other jobs.
About 250 jobs in Neiman Marcus' 43 stores are being cut among management and non-selling staff, while other staff members will be promoted into about 100 new support jobs that make “team and client development” a priority, van Raemdonck said. With the new store roles come new digital tools that foster “luxury customer relationships,” he said.
The moves are designed to free up and devote more resources to full-price selling and to more efficient online operations to drive “accelerated profitable and sustainable growth,” van Raemdonck said.
The moves will allow Neiman Marcus to focus on its big-spending luxury customers and free up resources to invest in its full-line department stores, the company said. Last year, Neiman Marcus opened a flagship location in New York City, establishing a beachfront in America's luxury capital.
The company will also bolster its store services and is considering adding more coffee shops and bars to attract people at different times during the day.
"Our goal with these potential sales is to reinvest in our supply chain, improving our speed to customer and speed of replenishment, adding additional capacity in key markets, and investing in technology that increases efficiency," said Hiatt, the spokeswoman.