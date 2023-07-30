Longview ISD announced Sunday night that superintendent James Wilcox has appointed principals to lead Longview High School and Foster Middle School for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
Shameika Allen will assume the role of interim principal at Longview High School, following the passing of James Brewer earlier this month. Allen has nearly two decades of experience in the district, and has previously served as Academic Dean at the high school campus.
Allen said she hopes to "advocate for strong community connections within the education system, recognizing that the dreams and aspirations of families rely not only on leadership decisions but also on empathy, compassion, and empowering every child."
"I've always sought opportunities to innovate and bring positive change to our educational landscape. Embracing modern pedagogical techniques and fostering a culture of continuous improvement has been crucial in enhancing the academic achievements of both students and educators."
Dr. Wilcox praised Mrs. Allen, saying, "While you never can replace a principal like (James Brewer) with the tremendous legacy he leaves in our profession, we believe Mrs. Allen will provide a seamless transition for students and staff. She is the ideal candidate to build upon the many things Longview High School has achieved, and also work to take our students and staff to new heights."
Allen said much of her educational philosophy is strongly influenced by the idea that "every child deserves a champion — an unwavering adult who understands the power of connection and insists on helping them become the best version of themselves."
"This philosophy drives my challenge to our leadership team, faculty, and staff, reflecting the passion and purpose inspired by Mr. James Brewer's leadership," she added.
With a journey in education that began with a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Stephen F. Austin State University in 2006, Allen furthered her studies at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, earning a Master's Degree and obtaining superintendent certification.
Mary Taylor will be taking over as principal of Foster Middle School, stepping into the position vacated by Mr. Chuck Issac, who has accepted an administrative role at Longview High. Mrs. Taylor has been with the district for 14 years and has previously served as Assistant Principal at Judson Middle.
"Understanding our community's unique needs and strengths, I firmly believe in the transformative power of strong community relationships," she said. "Together, we will create an inclusive environment where students, parents, teachers, and community members collaborate to ensure every child's success."
Wilcox praised Taylor, saying that "her passion for education and dedication to building strong community connections make her the ideal leader for Foster Middle School. Her background and expertise will undoubtedly provide our students with exceptional learning experiences. I have every confidence that under her guidance, the school will thrive and continue to be a place of academic excellence and growth for all students."
Taylor explained that her commitment to building strong communities "stems from my background in education and passion for teaching."
"I am filled with immense excitement and genuinely grateful for the opportunity to provide our students with the best possible learning experiences, serving the students, staff, and community of Foster Middle School," she said.
Wilcox expressed confidence in both campus leaders.
"Mrs. Allen and Mrs. Taylor exemplify the dedication and passion we seek in our district's leaders. We are confident that their expertise and commitment to student success will elevate the educational experience for our students and strengthen our school communities," he said.