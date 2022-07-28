Longview is home to a new public charter high school that aims to offer students an educational approach not typically offered by traditional schools.
Officials of Premier High School, which will open its doors to students this August, say the campus offers an individualized plan for each student, with one-on-one assistance from teachers. It's recommended for high schoolers who want to get ahead and graduate early, but also for students who have fallen behind and need to catch up on their credits.
The school's approach helps open up opportunities beyond high school with a step-by-step plan to their path of graduation.
Campus Director Erica Moore said she is excited to be able to cater to the community with a system that is built around students' needs.
The school is preparing for its open house on Aug. 9 and 11 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. which will include a tour, meet-and-greet with staff and a chance to ask questions about the campus.
Moore said she’s ready for the doors to fully open soon, but especially for new campus and to provide something new for Longview and the surrounding area.
“We're very excited to be able to come in and establish a foothold in Longview and offer that public charter school that doesn't charge tuition that allows flexible scheduling for that student who maybe wasn't successful in a traditional four-year high school,” she said. “Students can come in and recover credits, or get ahead and acquire credits that are a little bit more rapid pace, and then graduate.”
According to Moore, there are a lot of reasons students fall behind or want to advance their education. Once they're enrolled, they're able to take that personalized path to earning their high school diploma while also learning skills that will help in their careers.
For those looking to go into the workforce or enroll in higher education, the school's program allows dedicated students to graduate in three years or less. The school also provides Career and Technical certifications, can prepare a student for a military career, or help with their acceptance into a college.
“When we enroll them, we get what they come to us with and then we develop an individual plan for them. It's based on where they want to go and how fast they want to go and we provide the support. When it comes to teaching, some of our instruction is module-based or online-based, but we have certified teachers that work with our students. In conjunction with the module-based activities, they have very one-on-one individual attention to support a child, how ever fast they want to get through it and then whatever their goals are at this point,” Moore said.
Moore described Premier as having small classes with a personal and intimate learning environment that helps students feel seen and heard and therefore helps them succeed.
The school also provides Career and Technical Education options so students can get job training, paid or unpaid internships, opportunities, industry-recognized certifications and a career.
According to Jake Kurz, director of communications for Premier High School Longview campus, the CTE classes are based on the community.
"For the CTE courses, we like to match CTE programs with the high-need careers in the community while gauging the interest level of enrolled students. With that, we have not yet chosen which programs but we likely will choose programs once school starts," he said.
Enrollment is open now. Students can enroll throughout the year but the school suggests enrollment now so they can go through the full calendar year starting on the first day of Aug. 15.
The campus is open to any student from East Texas.
To fill out an application for enrollment, go to premierhighschools.com/longview. Students can also input the amount of credits they've earned to see how quickly they could graduate. For questions, call 877-707-9288.
Premier has 51 campuses across Texas and Arkansas.