The Longview Board of Trustees will meet at noon Wednesday at Longview High School, with next year's school calendar one of the items up for discussion.
The agenda for today's meeting calls for the discussion and "possible approval" of the 2023-24 school calendar. Two separate calendars have been generated and will be up for discussion.
The fist calendar calls for school to begin on Thursday, Aug. 10. In this calendar, students would be released early for the Christmas break on Friday, Dec. 15 and return to school on Wednesday, Jan. 3. The final day of school in this calendar would be Friday, May 24.
The second calendar calls for school to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 9. In this calendar, students would be released early for the Christmas break on Wednesday, Dec. 20 and would return to school on Thursday, Jan. 4. The final day of school would also be on Friday, May 24.
The first calendar has no full days off in the months of February and April, while the second calendar has at least one off day in each month.
The proposed Thanksgiving and spring breaks are the same on each calendar: Monday, Nov. 20 through Friday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving; and Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 15 for Spring Break.