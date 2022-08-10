Spring Hill High School will have a new leader this school year in Melinda Tidwell, the school's new principal.
Tidwell has been in the education field for 28 years and has worked in many roles such as an English and social studies teacher at Pine Tree ISD, prior elementary principal experience, academic dean for a high school campus and previously had the role as the assistant principal of Spring Hill since 2018.
With the new role, Tidwell feels excited and grateful for the opportunity, she said.
“To be honest I’ve worked with the staff for four years and I can’t think of a better staff. I feel like we’re a team and very much like a family here. Being able to step up from their assistant principal to the leader of their campus is very not only exciting but humbling at the same time,” she said. “To get to work further with them is not only exciting but a privilege and an opportunity that I don't take lightly.”
Tidwell said the education field has always been the “right fit” for her.
“I love working with kids, I love working in an academic environment, I love to see our students grow, not only through their academics but socially as well,” she said. “Just being able to work through all of the things that come their way as they maneuver in high school and they get acclimated to high school. They begin thinking about their futures – that's also very rewarding to be a part of that.”
Tidwell said she plans on laying the groundwork early for students, especially assisting students with making their transition to the real world easier. She considers that one of the hardest things for students in high school.
“The biggest challenge is helping students really learn their pathway through high school because I think entering as a freshman, four years seems like a really long time to a 14-, 15-year-old but it's not, it goes by so fast,” she said.
One of her goals will be to help students see the “bigger picture” of their education career and learn that all four years of their high school experience are important.
“I want them to enjoy those four years and, as they're growing, to develop their plan for their future and feel very confident in what direction they want to go in. They might not know for sure what they want to do and that’s OK, but I at least want them to know their direction,” Tidwell said.