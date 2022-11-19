More than 300 people committed to the cold weather Saturday for Newgate Mission’s 18th annual Gobble Wobble.
Runners and walkers of all skill levels participated in the organization’s annual fundraiser by covering the 10K, 5K, and one-mile distances on foot starting at the Loop 281 entrance of the Paul G. Boorman Trail.
“I wanted to do this because it’s a fundraiser for a good cause,” said Lori Cox, who attended the event for the first time by participating in the one-mile distance with a group of friends. “It was a lot of fun, and maybe next year I can prepare more and be ready for the 5k.”
The Gobble Wobble is the annual fundraiser for Newgate Mission, a nonprofit organization that offers a variety of services to individuals who are homeless and low income.
This year, Newgate is celebrating 32 years of service to the Longview community. Located on Mobberly Avenue, Newgate provides several resources to the community including daily meals, housing, job readiness, worship opportunities, activities, health and hygiene services, transportation and more.