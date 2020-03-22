The News-Journal has launched a new smartphone app that’s free to download for anyone who owns an Apple or Android smartphone or tablet.
The application will let you browse the latest news with one tap, but can also alert you via a push notification, like a text message, to the information that matters most.
“We won’t interrupt you to tell you it will be cloudy today or bother you with notifications about minor news like other news organizations do,” said Editor Ric Brack. “But we will keep you updated on all the developments in East Texas, the state and the nation that affect you.”
The app is available in Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store for Android products.
In either format, the app brings subscribers the latest news, sports, features, obituaries, opinion, and photos and videos from the News-Journal and its many content partners in East Texas and elsewhere.
The app also can be used by subscribers to access the newspaper’s e-edition, the electronic version of the daily print edition. It allows readers to click on stories and read them in the best format for your device.
The latest weather is right at the top, so you don’t have to click on different apps or go to the internet to find current conditions and forecasts. Also at the top is the latest news.