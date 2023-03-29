HENDERSON — The Henderson News has been acquired by M. Roberts Media, owner of several East Texas newspapers, including the Longview News-Journal and Tyler Morning Telegraph.
The acquisition was formalized March 29. Terms of the deal between M. Roberts Media and Henderson News owner Hartman Newspapers were not disclosed.
“We are thrilled that The Henderson News will be able to continue providing local news coverage to its readers, and the paper’s outstanding commitment to Rusk County will provide new opportunities for us to better serve all of our East Texas readers and partners,” said Stephen N. McHaney, president of M. Roberts Media.
M. Roberts Media also owns The Marshall News Messenger in Marshall, The Kilgore News Herald in Kilgore and The Panola Watchman in Carthage as well as the Victoria Advocate in South Texas.
The Henderson News has roots stretching back to the early days of the East Texas oil boom and has changed hands several times since its founding in 1931. Formerly a daily publication called The Henderson Daily News, the paper switched to a bi-weekly format in 2017 and soon after dropped the “daily” from its masthead to reflect that change.
The newspaper published the Overton News for six years, as well as the free, regional Rusk County News, but both publications were consolidated into the Henderson paper in recent years.
Alexander Gould will assume duties as publisher of The Henderson News. He also oversees The Marshall News Messenger, The Kilgore News Herald and The Panola Watchman.
Gould said readers and advertisers of the Henderson paper would be well served by M. Roberts Media, its core values of fairness, respect and honesty, and its mission to produce valuable journalism that engages audiences and improves the communities it serves. The acquisition should be seamless for readers and advertisers, he said.
“Local news is a bedrock for any thriving community, and readers in Henderson and Rusk County can expect the same, if not more, dedication to delivering the news that most affects them every day,” Gould said.